The boys soccer team played Zimmerman as well for a double header on Monday. They had the nightcap with the game starting shortly after 7 p.m. and the rain started to fall again not too long after.
The Hornets field a young team that held their own in the first half. They defended a lot, but had a couple chances early they couldn’t convert.
Freshman goalkeeper Tyler Huver made a beautiful save with 17:30 left in the first half to keep the game scoreless. The Thunder had one more big scoring chance in the first 40 minutes, but the Hornets kept the game scoreless heading into halftime.
Big Lake had a great chance right after halftime to try and finesse a lead, but the shot on goal was saved and then Zimmerman scored shortly thereafter with 37:47 left in the half to take a 1-0 lead.
It was all they needed. They shutout the Hornets and ended up scoring again during the half to win 2-0. It was the same goal scorer, Kenneth Jones, who looked great on the pitch for the Thunder. It was an amazing shot from about 30 yards out that was essentially unstoppable.
He nearly had a hat trick with a wide open net after Huver got caught in an awkward position, but the shot was fired over the net with a couple minutes left.
It’s a young team that played well against a good looking Thunder squad, they just spent too much time defending to put together consistent scoring chances.
Head Coach Mike Baldwin thought his team gave a good effort, “good effort. With the weather conditions and a young team you’re just building on each and every game. It is what it is. They had a couple of great shots, I mean a 30 yarder upper 90, I don’t know too many goalies who are going to be able to save that one.”
“A young team makes mistakes. We have to learn from our mistakes. Nothing against the other team they played well today for sure. We run into that all the time we’re just a little outmatched on the age. Good foundation we have and I think our guys are still sticking to it and we’re going to get better and better as the years go on,” Baldwin added.
It is a young team indeed. There’s only one senior and three juniors listed on the roster. With most of the team being underclassmen there’s a ton of room for the team to go and nowhere to go but up as the season continues.
North Branch 0, Big Lake 1
Big Lake hosted North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 16. They won in a shutout
Big Lake 1, Heritage Christian 1
Big Lake traveled to Heritage Christian Academy on Saturday, Sept. 18. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.
