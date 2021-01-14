The Starettes move from zoom to in person

The Monticello dance team is ready to compete during the 2021 winter season.
The girls may have had a late start with starting practices, but that didn’t stop them from working hard and doing whatever it takes to get ahead of the competition.
Coach Tija Balsimo is starting her third year coaching the Starettes. She said the team has been working hard previous to the first week of practices.
“We actually learned our whole dance over Zoom,” Balsimo said. “It’s been crazy but it made the team feel more secure going into competitions.”
Her assistant coaches are Trystin Bruber, Kloee Larson, and Charlie Sundberg.
The Starette seniors and captains this year are Emma Roff, Robynn Hickman, Rachel Dahlke, and Violet Forster.
Coach Balsimo set her goals low for this season because she has no idea what to expect.
“My goal is just to get out on the dace floor and perform,” Balsimo said. “It means everything to get to see the girls again after doing weeks of Zoom practices. I love seeing the dances come together with formations and on an actual floor. These girls deserve a chance to do what they love and are passionate about.”
Balsimo said her team seems experiences this year with the many seniors and returning dancers.
“We are a strong turning team,” Balsimo said. “They are eager to learn and attempt new choreography and they have great attitudes. The only weakness we have is our technique needs some work.”
Last season the Monticello dancers earned second place in the Mississippi 8 Conference for their jazz performance.
Monticello has their sights set on beating Becker this year. That will be their toughest opponent in the conference.
The Starettes will compete on Friday, Jan. 15 against Albany, Alexandria, Becker, Bemidji, Little Falls, Rocori, Sartell, and St. Cloud Cathedral in the Monticello High School gymnasium.
“The first meet will be shaky,” Balsimo said. “Getting four dances put together in nine days is tough, but we are just so excited to get back onto the floor it doesn’t even matter.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
