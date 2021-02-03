The Riverhawks take home the Challenge Cup

The North Wright County girls hockey team hasn’t lost to the Buffalo Bison since 2016 - and the Riverhawks continued that streak defeating Buffalo 3-0.
The Riverhawks were 2-2 heading into the Challenge Cup Series against 1-4 Buffalo.
Buffalo, STMA, Monticello and Annandale all used to be a co-op called the Wright County Blades. When the co-op split into North Wright County and Buffalo, that’s when the Cup originated.
Now Head Coach Cailyn Olesen was ready to take part in the fun.
“Coach Handon and Coach Driver won coaches of the year as co-head coaches that last year. That is where the cup is from,” Olesen said. “Coach Driver went to coach Buffalo and Coach Hanson coached the Riverhawks. Ever since the split they have used that coach of the year trophy as a traveling trophy to represent that we used to all be one team.”
Last season North Wright County defeated the Bison twice; on Jan. 7, 7-2 and on Feb. 1, 6-0.
Sydney Petersen currently leads the Riverhawks in points (4G 2A), Chloe Finnerty (0G 4A), and Lilly Gillespie (2G 2A). Jenna Allen has two points, and Josie VanKuyk, Eva Nelson, Dani Weiland, and Halle Dahlheimer each have one point.
Goalkeeper Jadyn Weiser has 97 saves out of 108 attempts coming her way so far this season. She holds a .898 save percentage.
“Before the game we had to explain what the cup meant and how many times we had won the cup,” Olesen said. “We have so many new girls on the team, they had never heard of it before. They were pretty excited now to be apart of winning that cup again.”
In the first period the neither team scored, but both came out serving shots. Buffalo had six attempts and the Riverhawks had four shots on goal.
“After our first period our girls really came out and put a lot of pressure on Buffalo,” Olesen said. “We started to fore-check better, be more sound in our defensive zone and got more shots to the net.”
With 7:25 on the clock in the second period Petersen scored for North Wright County off of the power play assisted by Gillespie and Dahlheimer.
Weiland wasted no time scoring for the Riverhawks just 24 second later with strategic passes from Brooke Brown and Jenna Kyono.
The score was 2-0 closing out the second period. Shots on goal were 13-12 in favor of Buffalo.
Just 4:10 into the third period Mackenzie Dunn scored for the Riverhawks with assists going to Petersen and Finnerty.
For the ninth straight time North Wright County defeated the Buffalo Bison and won the Challenge Cup.
Finnerty, Kyono, Brown, Dunn, Gillespie, Weiland, and Dahlheimer added one point. Petersen added two points for the night.
Goalie Weiser had all 13 saves letting nothing pass her.
“It is always a rivalry between us two teams and always a close game,” Olesen said. “No matter the year or the players we have it is always a good game. The girls came out hard and kept playing all three periods and that is what matters to me. We are a new team this year and using every game as a learning experience.”
Tuesday, Jan. 26 coverage:
The North Wright County Riverhawks fell 4-1 on Tuesday, Jan. 26 against Sartell/Sauk Rapids.
The Storm’n Sabres scored first in the opening period. And again in the second period.
Riverhawk Sydney Petersen scored in the second period as well, assisted by Halle Dahlheimer and Eva Nelson bringing the score to 2-1 with Norh Wright County trailing.
Sartell/Sauk Rapids scored twice more in the third period and the Riverhaws couldn’t cut the gap.
Goalie Jadyn Weiser had nine saves for the night.
