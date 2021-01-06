The mighty Moose is the team to beat this season

The Monticello Moose have been named to the top 10 list of boys hockey teams to watch out for this season by Legacy Hockey.
Last year’s hockey season was one to remember and the Moose are itching to get back on the ice. The Moose earned some credibility with their state appearance last season and fans can’t wait to see what they accomplish this season starting Thursday, Jan. 14.
The only disadvantage will be the amount of seniors that graduated. Nine Monticello hockey seniors are off to bigger and better things, but younger players are ready to rise up and make the 2021 season better than the last.
Jeffrey Henrikson, Cooper Landkammer, Huntley Hinz, Jacob Sorensen, Brian Cornelius, Spencer Lewis, Jacob Pederson, Alex Opatz, and Chase Boken have graduated.
Nash Wilson, Ben Miller Gunnar Sibley, Braden Bitz, Riley Ronayne, Gavin Brooks, Jesse DeChene, Michael Biller, Gavin Simon, Brooks Wilson, and Wilson Dahlheimer will take charge of the 2021 Moose squad.
Wilson had 21 victories setting a record and a 2.30 goals against average playing in 31 games for the season.
Miller had 14 points at defense, Sibley had 10 goals and 18 assists, Brooks had 11 goals and 10 assists, DeChene had 12 points at defense, and Dahlheimer had 18 goals and 22 assists.
Their 2020 record was 21-9-1 and they went head to head with some pretty talented teams – including the top competitors in the state of Minnesota.
In the state tournament last year, the Moose fell in the very first round to Hermantown 7-1 at the Xcel Energy Center. In the consolation tournament the Moose defeated Mankato East/Loyola 6-1 and then fell in the consolation championship to Delano 2-1 in overtime.
As a team the Moose had 136 goals, 82 goals lost, 54 goals returning, 74 goals against, zero goalie minutes lost, and 1592:10 goalie minutes returning, a power-play percentage of 33.3, and a penalty-kill percentage of 84.1.
This upcoming season holds endless possibilities for the Moose.
