You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Hornets take to the tennis court

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
wfe
CHRIS LOMMEL

The Big Lake boys tennis team has only two seniors: Ty Slack and Kobe Goodwin.

They’ll lead the Hornets to victory in the 2021 spring season.

Brett Mattson is the Big Lake boys tennis head coach and this is his ninth year coaching.

The boys first match up took place on Tuesday, March 6 against Cambridge-Isanti.

This week the Hornets will take on Becker on Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m.

Tags

Load comments