The Granite Giant

Amy Woolsey is a former high school swimmer turned triathlon athlete. She started running to get back into shape after she started having kids and that combined with her swimming background and love for athletics got her on track to becoming a triathlete.
Once an athlete, always an athlete.
“I liked competing. I really liked the camaraderie and friendships that I built through training and racing,” said Woolsey.
Because of her background in swimming she thought about trying a triathlon and she competed in her first one in 2002. She fell in love with the sport and the variety of the triathlon versus just a running race.
She’s been hooked ever since and it’s now her favorite hobby.
Her first triathlon was the Chain of Lakes Triathlon in Alexandria. It was over the first weekend in May so the swimming portion took place in a pool because of the condition of the lakes during that time of year.
“Having that swimming background, I was very comfortable swimming and racing in a pool, so I thought that was a good place to start,” mentioned Woolsey.
Woolsey now races in plenty of different events, including the Big Lake Triathlon.
The Big Lake Triathlon is part of the Graniteman series, a three race series out of Big Lake, Buffalo and Clearwater. The Big Lake race is the last of the three and takes place on Saturday at Lakeside Park on Highway 10.
This will be the 13th Big Lake Tri and it offers two different race lengths, a sprinter and an olympic distance.
That’s one of the most unique aspects of the Big Lake race is the two different lengths. The Big Lake sprinter’s course (sprint lengths can vary depending on the course) consists of a third of a mile swim, a 15 mile bike ride and a 3.1 mile run. The olympic race consists of a 0.9 mile swim, a 24.6 mile bike ride and is finished off with a 6.2 mile run.
It’s also a great race for beginners to the sport to start with. The swimming part of the race goes more around the perimeter of the lake, instead of heading to the center of the lake where more people might not be as comfortable.
The combination of different race lengths and the close proximity to the Twin Cities brings in a wide range of triathletes from all over Minnesota to Big Lake.
The Big Lake Tri is put on by triathlon athletes Larry Stracke and Bill Corcoran (the original founder of Graniteman in 2003), a contributing factor to why Woolsey was excited to start competing in it.
“Knowing the two guys who founded the Graniteman races and knowing that they were triathletes themselves, I knew that they would be good races. As triathletes they know what makes a triathlon great. They know how to make a challenging, but safe course,” said Woolsey.
Her favorite part about being a triathlete is making friends after the races, especially after the Big Lake Tri. Finishing the race at the park by the beach is the perfect place to end a race and meet other people.
“The Big Lake race will be finishing in the park there and it’s just a really pretty venue to hang out afterwards and just celebrate and socialize,” said Woolsey.
One of her favorite memories of the Big Lake Triathlon is when she was finally able to beat her friend to the finish line.
“A friend of mine, she’s also a competitor of mine, because we’re in the same age group. She’s a really really good runner and so I knew I would always have to get a good lead on the swim and the bike. I would need to be pretty far ahead of her to stay ahead of her on the run,” Woolsey said.
“One year she was there and I had gotten a little bit of a lead and was ahead of her starting my run. The run was an out and back so you could kind of see when you turned around. I could see that she was gaining on me and it was pretty much a spring to the finish line. I remember pushing so hard at the end of the run to keep her from catching me, and I did,” continued Woolsey.
The sense of accomplishment after finishing a race is the best part according to Woolsey.
She hasn’t spent as much time training this summer as she normally does due to various family and personal obligations, but Woolsey said she will train up to 20 hours a week depending on the length of the race she’s training for.
Woolsey will train just about every day, mixing up the type of training she does to keep her body healthy. For example, swimming after a running day to let the legs rest.
Training with friends or a group makes it a lot easier as well.
Woolsey is part of a triathlon club called DuTri St. Cloud that will train together and then get coffee and donuts together after training.
“It’s fun to have a purpose and have that training be more focused during triathlon season,” said Woolsey.
Triathlon season is between May and mid-September (when lakes are at a good temperature.)
Her best advice for people getting into the sport is to find a friend or a group because it not only makes the sport more fun, but it increases personal accountability. Also asking lots of questions to veterans of the sport goes a long way as well.
A woman of family and faith, Woolsey makes sure to keep a balance between family, faith and racing. She tries to involve her family as often as she can when racing.
She also does a weekly bible study with some of the athletes she trains with to make sure she keeps an active balance with the things she cares about most.
The Big Lake Triathlon is this Saturday at 8 a.m. with packet pickup and the transition area opening up at 5:30 a.m. The race begins and ends at Lakeside Park and parking is free for athletes and spectators.
Those interested in registering can do so at www.granitemantri.com. Same day registration will also be available.
