The Eagles press on in 2021 for their 12 seniors

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team has 12 seniors that are excited to be playing their final season, despite the season’s late start date.
Big Lake seniors: Alec Anderson, Jacob Bahe, Austin Barzee, Jacob Boe, Mitch Reasoner, Luke Ruppelius, Trent Rupar, and Tyler Schmitt.
Becker seniors: Matthew Huffman, Brock Ramola, Bennett Tate, and Ethan Tobako.
Zach Barzee is the head coach and this is his third year with the Eagles.
His assistant coaches are Jason Hartfiel and Tom Kluk and the team manager is Lily Hanson.
The team captains are Rupar, Schmitt, and Tobako.
Last season the Eagles went 3-23 for the season and they want to improve this season.
“We would like to win half of our games and win a section game, which has never been done by our hockey program in the past,” Barzee said.
Barzee thinks that this year’s group of boys could be one of the best hockey teams the program has ever seen.
“We will have a very strong first line that I feel will be able to compete with just about any team’s first line,” Barzee said.
Looking back, Barzee said that his favorite 2020 memory was defeating Morris/Benson in their final game. The reason it was so special was because prior, Morris/Benson had a 19-4 record.
They will need to focus on conference competition before anything else.
“Monticello and North Branch will likely be our toughest competition,” Barzee said.
The Eagles hit the ice on Thursday, Jan. 14 against Cambridge-Isanti.
The Becker/Big Lake team is simply ready to compete after not knowing if they’d be able to play this year.
“It’s great to be back on the ice again and for the 12 seniors that we have on the team this season, it means the world,” Barzee said.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
