The Big Lake girls look to make an impact for the Tigers

The Big Lake girls hockey players co-ops with the Princeton Tigers, which also includes players from Spectrum, and Becker to make a full varsity roster.
This year the team is young and made up of a lot of Big Lake athletes.
Gage Chaffee is the head coach and this will be his first year as the Tigers’ coach.
His assistant coaches are Cara Ulm, Brian Bumgarner, Eric Verkinnes, and Bailey Papesh.
The team captains are Lilly Wyluda and Drea Artmann.
This year’s girls hockey players from Big Lake playing for the Tigera are Mackenzie Dembinski, Alayna Boe, Ava Prosser, Addison Chaffee, Sydney Loftus, Gretchen Vandover, and Katelyn Chaffee.
Coach Chaffee is focusing on his top priority, which is to keep the girls safe.
“I want to make sure my team is healthy so that they can compete and never quit,” Chaffee said.
Chaffee said that the girls’ toughest opponent this year is going to be themselves.
“It’s not going to be easy, but I expect to compete,” Chaffee said. “All the teams are dealing with the same problems so I’m just happy we get the chance to play.”
The girls hit the ice on Friday, Jan. 15 against Hopkins/St. Louis Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.