You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Big Lake girls look to make an impact for the Tigers

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
girls Big Lake hockey

The Big Lake girls hockey players co-ops with the Princeton Tigers, which also includes players from Spectrum, and Becker to make a full varsity roster.

This year the team is young and made up of a lot of Big Lake athletes.

Gage Chaffee is the head coach and this will be his first year as the Tigers’ coach.

His assistant coaches are Cara Ulm, Brian Bumgarner, Eric Verkinnes, and Bailey Papesh.

The team captains are Lilly Wyluda and Drea Artmann.

This year’s girls hockey players from Big Lake playing for the Tigera are Mackenzie Dembinski, Alayna Boe, Ava Prosser, Addison Chaffee, Sydney Loftus, Gretchen Vandover, and Katelyn Chaffee.

Coach Chaffee is focusing on his top priority, which is to keep the girls safe.

“I want to make sure my team is healthy so that they can compete and never quit,” Chaffee said.

Chaffee said that the girls’ toughest opponent this year is going to be themselves.

“It’s not going to be easy, but I expect to compete,” Chaffee said. “All the teams are dealing with the same problems so I’m just happy we get the chance to play.”

The girls hit the ice on Friday, Jan. 15 against Hopkins/St. Louis Park.

Load comments