Senior Sammi May sends a return shot during a volley against St. Michael Albertville during section 5AA playoffs. May and Samantha Voll won the number one doubles match to clinch a 4-3 win against the Knights, Thursday, Oct. 6 at STMA High School.
Freshman Samantha Voll (left) and senior Sammi May (right) celebrate after winning the number one duos match against STMA. Their win in the third set clinched the victory for Monticello over STMA, Thursday, Oct. 6 at STMA High School.
Monticello started the team section 5AA playoffs with a 7-0 win over Brooklyn Center and their reward was a rematch with STMA on Thursday, Oct. 6. Monticello lost 5-2 to the Knights earlier in the season and was hungry for revenge.
Things started out on the right foot for Monticello. Number one and three singles got off to a hot start and set the tone for the Magic. Number three doubles followed suit while number one doubles came back in the battle of the day to take victory from St. Michael-Albertville.
Rebecca Rousslang won the number one singles match 2-0 for the Magic’s first win. Madelyn Gallegher picked up a win during the number three singles match for their second win. Adah Mattson lost the number two singles match and Sophie Rosh lost the number four singles match to even things at 2-2.
Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski finished the number three doubles match 2-0 to give Monticello a 3-2 lead.
Meanwhile, Sammi May and Samantha Voll were in an absolute battle during the number one doubles match. They took the first set before falling in the second set to force a winner-take-all third set.
Rylee Hallberg and Ava Melvin had forced a third set during the second doubles match as the only other match that went the distance.
The one doubles match was a crazy back-and-forth that saw back-to-back games go to deuce multiple times before STMA won game nine to force a tenth game as Monti led 5-4. That game saw deuce occur multiple times yet again as neither side wanted to go away.
Finally it was May and Voll who finished off the marathon match with a victory in three sets to clinch a 4-3 win over STMA.
There was a lot of good tennis played and Monticello Head Coach Katy Horgen gave STMA tons of credit for a great match, “they kept fighting and truly made us earn every point.”
Earlier in the season STMA came to Monticello and left as 5-2 winners. Heading into the rematch Horgen was confident that after tightening things up since their last match that her team had a good chance of winning and they delivered.
“The Monticello girls came to play today. They competed hard. They were ready for it,” said Horgen.
They fought hard for each and every point and May and Voll were the poster children for that effort.
“It feels great. It feels amazing,” said May after their victory over the Knights. Her mindset was just to stay positive no matter what. She also had a lot of praise for Voll as her duo partner. It was an unlikely duo considering it was May’s first season playing tennis and her partner Voll is just a freshman.
The next day was a fierce test against the top seed in Maple Grove. Maple Grove beat Monticello 7-0 and ended their team section tournament run. The individual section 5AA tournament begins on Monday, Oct. 17.
