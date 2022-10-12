Monticello started the team section 5AA playoffs with a 7-0 win over Brooklyn Center and their reward was a rematch with STMA on Thursday, Oct. 6. Monticello lost 5-2 to the Knights earlier in the season and was hungry for revenge.

Things started out on the right foot for Monticello. Number one and three singles got off to a hot start and set the tone for the Magic. Number three doubles followed suit while number one doubles came back in the battle of the day to take victory from St. Michael-Albertville.

Rebecca Rousslang
Number one singles player Rebecca Rousslang won her match in two sets against the Knights, Thursday, Oct. 6 at STMA High School.
Voll and May
Freshman Samantha Voll (left) and senior Sammi May (right) celebrate after winning the number one duos match against STMA. Their win in the third set clinched the victory for Monticello over STMA, Thursday, Oct. 6 at STMA High School.

