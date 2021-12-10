St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello co-op to make the North Wright County Riverhawks girls hockey team. The Riverhawks split their home games between Moose-Sherritt Ice Arena at the
Monticello Middle School and the STMA Ice Arena and play in the Lake conference as opposed to the Mississippi 8.
Last season in a COVID-shortened season, the Riverhawks finished 6-12-1, 4-6-1 in Lake Conference play. The 2020-21 Riverhawks were a young team that struggled with its scoring, but were able to lean on their goaltender, Jadyn Weiser, who posted four shutouts.
North Wright County is led by Head Coach Cailyn Olesen. Assistant coaches are Kevin Finnerty, Kaleigh Bean, Riley Felton and Brandon Mitchell.
“We were a strong team, just struggled finding the back of the net sometimes,” said Olesen.
The Riverhawk’s season ended with a 5-1 loss to Elk River in the Section 7AA quarterfinals.
Despite losing blue-liner Mackenzie Dunn, who now plays hockey for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, the Riverhawks return 14 varsity players.
The Lake Conference is tough, so Olesen is just looking for her team to get better every day.
“We are in a tough conference and section, so every single day we need to get better as a team on both ends of scoring and keeping pucks out of the net. We need to work on being more physical and moving the puck quicker,” said Olesen.
This year North Wright County started off hot with a three-game winning streak. They outscored their first three opponents 17-1. Now a junior, Weiser already has two shutouts.
Senior defenseman Chloe Finnerty and senior forward Sydney Peterson lead the Riverhawks in scoring. Finnerty has three goals and seven assists in the team’s first seven games. Finnerty is also on pace to finish second all-time in program history in career assists by the end of the season. Peterson has six goals and four assists in six games.
Off to a 4-3 start, the Riverhawks have a tough road ahead of them, having already played Hill-Murray, and still face a daunting Lake Conference schedule. After shutting out Buffalo last season 1-0, North Wright County looks to keep holding on to the traveling trophy between the two rivals that the Riverhawks have held since Jan. 8, 2016.
North Wright County won their first three games, lost their next three, and won their game 4-0 against Breck. Finnerty scored a power play goal, Josie VanKuyk scored, Dani Weiland and Peterson also had goals. It was a four point game for Peterson who assisted on every goal she didn’t score. Weiser started in net, but didn’t get credit for a shutout because freshman goalie, Nicole Schumm, also got between the pipes for the Riverhawks.
Their first conference game is against Wayzata on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
