Big Lake traveled across the Mississippi River to Monticello High School on Thursday, Sept. 9 and battled their way to victory in five sets.
Looking to make a statement, Big Lake came out strong in the first set. In what would be the theme for the night, both teams went back and forth taking their turns going on scoring runs, but the Hornets came on top of the first set and led 1-0.
It was another close one with Monticello leading the second set 23-20, the Hornets closed the gap to 23-21, but Monticello ended on a quick 2-0 run to tie the match 1-1.
It looked like the Magic got its groove back and led set three 9-4, but the Hornets were buzzin and tied the set up 10-10. They kept battling and eventually after Big Lake took the lead late, finished off the Magic in set three and a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set.
This time Monticello got an early lead and held on the rest of the way. They led 9-4 once again, and the Hornets closed the gap to within two, but another Monticello run had them jump out to a 19-9 lead before finishing off the fourth set 25-12.
So the Hornets on the road against one of the best teams in their playoff section to a pivotal fifth set.
Monticello jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but Big Lake came roaring back to take a 5-4 lead that suddenly became a 9-5 lead and the match within their sights, but it wasn’t over quite yet.
Monticello closed the gap to 10-7 and then again 14-12 after Big Lake was on the verge of victory 14-10, but the Hornets took match point 15-12 and won the match 3-2 in five sets. Both schools had strong student sections going and the Big Lake fans stormed the court to celebrate the upset.
“We were out for Monticello,” said Big Lake coach Alisha Brust. “They’re right at the top of our section. The girls really came out wanting to beat them. We definitely have things to work on, but they’re super excited about the win,” she added.
Olivia Stockham was making plays all night for the Hornets. Brust complimented her work serving and in the front row and she helped the entire team bring energy all night and the girls just went to work.
It was a great match and Brust and company are looking forward to a hopeful rematch against a healthy Magic squad come playoff time.
Delano 3, Big Lake 2
The Hornets fell in five sets earlier in the week to Delano on Tuesday, Sept. 7 during their home opener.
