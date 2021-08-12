Stingers split weekend series in Sartell

The Big Lake Stingers won their first game and lost their second over the weekend during the region 11C baseball tournament. On Saturday, Aug. 7 Big Lake defeated the Sartell Muskies.
Dallas Miller pitched a complete game and had 11 strikeouts on 130 pitches. Brandon Holthaus and Preston Schlegel homered and Matthew Chuba added a double that helped the Stingers manufacture a run.
They played Watkins the next day, but couldn’t get the bats going against starting pitcher Matt Geislinger. Geislinger pitched a complete game shutout and allowed only three hits the entire game.
Mason Miller held his own on the mound for the Stingers, but some defensive issues helped the Clippers score a couple runs during the top of the third inning and that was all they needed to punch their ticket to state.
Chuba had a single in the fifth inning and Trey Teige singled in the sixth inning and stole second to get into scoring position, but couldn’t come around to score.
The Clippers scored in the seventh inning on a dropped ball in the outfield that seemed to take the air out of the Stingers’ tires a little bit as they held on to win 5-0 and punched their ticket to the state tournament.
Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to a guy that has it going. Geislinger had Big Lake off balance all game with a hard fastball and slider combination and Stingers Head Coach Loren Holthaus acknowledged how on top of his game Geislinger was.
“That’s a good pitcher. He’s pitched one or two no hitters already this year. He’s tough. I knew we were going to have to get on him and we couldn’t,” said Holthaus.
Watkins punched their ticket to state with the win and Big Lake will try to do the same this weekend. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 2:30 p.m. they look to keep their season alive against St. Joe. If they win they play the winner of Monticello and the Sartell Muskies, who play at noon the same day.
The winner of Saturday night’s game will earn the final berth to the state tournament.
