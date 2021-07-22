Stingers buzz past Polecats in season finale

It was the battle of the river cities to conclude the regular season for the Monticello Polecats and the Big Lake Stingers. On Sunday, July 18, Big Lake took the short trek across Highway 94 to Monticello High School and left as 6-3 victors.
Big Lake held Monticello to three runs off just five hits and allowed themselves to scratch their way to victory despite trailing for most of the game.
All the Polecat damage was done with one swing of the bat.
“It was frustrating that our bats were pretty quiet other than Axelberg who had the nice three run homer, which was fun to see. He absolutely crushed that,” said Polecats Head Coach Gary Revenig.
The game was tied 0-0 until the bottom of the third inning when Jason Axelberg hit a three run bomb.
With two outs, Cal Schmitz legged out a bunt single for Monti’s first hit of the game. Michael Olson followed that up with a single of his own and that’s when Axelberg stepped up to the plate. His home run touched the clouds over the left field fence.
The game remained 3-0 until the top of the sixth inning.
Some fielding mistakes after back to back singles led to the Stingers’ first run. They scored again before all was said and done cutting the deficit to 3-2.
That set up their seventh inning rally.
A walk, a bunt single, and a hit by pitch loaded the bases before the Polecats could record an out. Michael Revenig was pitching for the Cats and nearly got out of the jam. He got the next two batters out, but an infield single from Sam Dokkebakken tied the game 3-3.
With the bases still loaded, Preston Schlegel drew a walk to take the lead. Dallas Miller knocked in two with a single and a 6-3 lead. It was that Presten Schlegel and Dallas Miller combo that pitched the final four innings combined shutting down the Polecats’ bats.
Monticello got a rally going during the bottom of the ninth, but Miller came in to earn the save recording the last three outs.
Brayden Hanson started the final frame reaching first because of an error and then Michael Revenig followed that up with a single, but that’s where the rally ended. A fly out and then two strikeouts ended the final regular season game.
Michael Olson led the Polecats with two hits. Jason Axelberg had 3 RBI’s off his homer. Dallas Miller had two hits, two RBI, and finished the game off with two strikeouts and a save. Preston Schlegel earned the win for Big Lake.
The standings were locked in so the win didn’t help standings wise, but gave Big Lake a confidence boost heading into playoffs.
“It was fun. It was good. We mixed it up today and rotated through our pitchers. The game doesn’t mean anything. Seeding is locked in, but it worked out our way,” said Stingers Head Coach Loren Holthaus.
“They jumped out ahead. They got that three run homer. The guys didn’t get down and we kept hitting the ball. We got a couple breaks and it turned out okay,” added Holthaus.
On Friday, July 23 Big Lake hosts Clearwater to begin playoffs. If they win then they play on Sunday, July 25, most likely the Sartell Muskies.
As far as the Polecats go, Gary Revenig said, “we’ve had better days, but we’ll be fine.”
They ended the regular season the same way they began with a three game losing streak, but have proven they’re one of the top teams vying for a spot in regions.
“We had a couple of close calls that went against us, but that’s the way it goes when you’re not hitting. Gotta make your own luck and we’ll be just fine come playoffs,” added Revenig.
The Polecat’s next game is Saturday, July 24 against the Sartell Stone Poneys. Win or lose they also play Sunday, July 25 against St. Joe or Becker depending who wins.
Despite the losing streak to end the regular season, the Polecats have played very well despite that and look to return to form to begin the playoffs.
