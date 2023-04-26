Addie Kiphuth
Sophomore Addie Kiphuth (right) surveys the White Bear Lake defense. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello girls lacrosse knew they were in for some growing pains after they lost 12 seniors to graduation last spring. To top it all off the schedule started off with perhaps two of their toughest opponents all year. The team has struggled to transition from defense to offense thus far. The playmakers have yet to get going for Monticello as they shake off the early season rust.

Consistency has been a struggle for Monticello. They have been outscored 22-5 through two games. They dropped the season opener 12-2 to Buffalo back on Thursday, April 13 and dropped the home opener 10-3 against White Bear Lake.

Cass Johnson
Sophomore Cass Johnson (#15) runs through the midfield with the ball trying to start the attack against White Bear Lake, Monday, April 24.
Bryn Dahlheimer save
Junior goalie Bryn Dahlheimer makes a save during a free position shot against White Bear Lake, Monday, April 24 at Monticello High School.

