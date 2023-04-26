Monticello girls lacrosse knew they were in for some growing pains after they lost 12 seniors to graduation last spring. To top it all off the schedule started off with perhaps two of their toughest opponents all year. The team has struggled to transition from defense to offense thus far. The playmakers have yet to get going for Monticello as they shake off the early season rust.
Consistency has been a struggle for Monticello. They have been outscored 22-5 through two games. They dropped the season opener 12-2 to Buffalo back on Thursday, April 13 and dropped the home opener 10-3 against White Bear Lake.
The Magic kept the score within striking distance for most of the evening against the Bears. Junior goalie Bryn Dahlheimer made a number of terrific saves and at the end of the first half, Monti got on the scoreboard with a goal from sophomore Addie Kiphuth.
After the first half Monticello trailed 5-1. In the second half, Monti got a goal from sophomore Cass Johnson to keep Monti within four, but the Bears expanded their lead up to 9-2 before Monti scored again. With 8:28 to go in the game senior Briana Brenteson made a great run up the field and finished it off with a goal. Brenteson also led Monti with 4 ground balls.
The final was 10-3. Dahlheimer made 9 saves in net with a number of those coming from free positions. She made some nice point-blank saves against a good team.
“Bryn is always her own toughest critic,” said Head Coach Shane Weber. “She’s a great goalie and we always get comments on how she digs in deep and how clutch of a goalie she is… Bryn is tough mentally so you got to love that out of your goalie.”
Despite giving up 10 goals, the defense showed their potential and ability to adjust mid-game. White Bear Lake scored their third goal six minutes into the game. They didn’t score their fourth goal until 5:23 remaining in the first half.
One thing Weber appreciated was their increased communication on defense from game one to game two.
What they need to work on is consistency and doing the little things correctly. Weber thinks that these things are correctable by looking at film to ease out the kinks. Increased communication is one of those things that typically get better as the season wears on.
Transitioning from defense to offense also needs to get better. Too many times Monticello got a stop but turned the ball back over in transition. The Magic have some skilled playmakers, they just haven’t been able to get clicking quite yet.
After waiting 11 days between their first and second game Monti only needs to wait for three until they’re back in action. Monticello (0-2) travels to Chisago Lakes (1-0) for an away game on Thursday. Then they’re back at home for two straight. On Monday, May 1 STMA (0-1) comes to play at 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 2, Chisago Lakes comes to town for another 6 p.m. game.
