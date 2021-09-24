Big Lake girls soccer hosted Zimmerman in a makeup game that was rescheduled from Aug. 26. It was a back and forth game with the Hornets answering a second half goal with one of their own to finish off a 2-1 victory.
The first 40 minutes remained scoreless until late, when Halle Holman found the back of the net with 6:05 left in the half. Both teams had chances, but goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger came up with some big saves to keep the Thunder off the scoreboard in the first half.
Both teams were able to pop one in the back of the net once during the second half with Big Lake coming out on top, 2-1.
The Thunder hit a crossbar early in the half that would have proven costly for the Hornets, but the goalie’s best friend showed up at an opportune time to keep the game 1-0.
Zimmerman found the back of the net a few minutes later to tie the game 1-1 with 28:50 left in the game.
Rylie Sternquist was the first one to a loose ball in the 18 yard box and her shot broke the tie and was the nail in the coffin against the Thunder 2-1.
Dilger came up with some more big saves late and Big Lake emerged victorious.
“Zimmerman has some really good players that play at a high level and for us to defend for the majority of the game and only give up one goal was really good. We scored two goals off the counter-attack so it was awesome,” said Head Coach Brady Johnson.
“We haven’t given up a goal in the flow of the game for like four games. We give up a lot of goals off corners. We gave up one goal off a corner today, but other than that we didn’t give them a lot of chances in the flow of the game,” said Johnson.
Dilger is a great young goalie who makes the easy saves and can make some tough saves as well. She has good hands and keeps in a good position that allows her to make a lot of saves. She was quick to shout out her team when asked about her making some saves.
“It was me and my team. We came together and we had some good clears out the back and we played well. I think my outside backs Jade Flavin and Addison Dotzler had some really good one v ones on the outside and some good blocked shots. Same with my center defenders Abby Polacec and Trinity Zoccoli had some blocks that could have been potentially dangerous,” said Dilger.
Dilger and her team played well, like she was quick to point out, and played a great defensive game with some quality counter-attacks sprinkled in. That was good enough to clinch a 2-1 victory before the rain hit later that night.
Big Lake 0, Becker 0
On Tuesday, Sept. 14 the girls traveled to Becker and left with a scoreless tie.
Big Lake 0, North Branch 3
On Thursday, Sept. 16 the girls were on the road again falling 3-0.
Big Lake 3, Heritage Christian 2
On Saturday, Sept. 20, the girls were victorious on the road at Heritage Christian Academy.
