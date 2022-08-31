Rylie Sternquist goal

Junior Rylie Sternquist nets the late equalizer to force overtime against Rockford Area, Monday, Aug. 29.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

In their first game action of the season Big Lake girls soccer made sure they weren’t going to leave their home stadium with a loss on Monday evening. In a game that saw the Hornets take a ton of shots, it was junior Rylie Sternquist’s game-tying goal with 9:09 left in regulation that helped them stave off defeat.

Big Lake owned most of the possession throughout the entire game, but had trouble finishing off the play. The Hornets were on the attack all evening, but it took over 70 minutes for them to find their first goal of the season.

