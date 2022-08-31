In their first game action of the season Big Lake girls soccer made sure they weren’t going to leave their home stadium with a loss on Monday evening. In a game that saw the Hornets take a ton of shots, it was junior Rylie Sternquist’s game-tying goal with 9:09 left in regulation that helped them stave off defeat.
Big Lake owned most of the possession throughout the entire game, but had trouble finishing off the play. The Hornets were on the attack all evening, but it took over 70 minutes for them to find their first goal of the season.
“I think we had 13 or 14 shots and we created good opportunities throughout the game. It was positive, but a little frustrating because I thought we could have scored a few more goals,” said Head Coach Brady Johnson.
It’s mainly the same group as last year seeing as they only graduated two seniors, Emily Steen and Jade Flavin. Last year Big Lake defeated Rockford 3-0 in their second game of the season, with Sternquist scoring in that game as well. Steen and (current senior) Savannah Baker also scored in that game.
Coach Johnson appreciated the girl’s fight to the end this year after being engaged trying to score the entire game despite trailing when last year’s team maybe wouldn’t show that same type of fight.
Despite owning the majority of possession, the Rockets struck first with 15:59 remaining in the first half. It was a quick hitter that barely beat junior goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger.
The score remained 1-0 through halftime.
It was real life foreshadowing as Sternquist was getting chances all second half, but couldn’t quite convert. Many of her chances missed the mark or were right at the keeper.
Dilger made a couple key saves to keep the Hornets down by just one goal.
Finally with 9:09 remaining in the half Sternquist converted. A ball was deflected off of a defender near the box and eventually found its way to Sternquist who was waiting just inside the 18. She fired a shot near side to the bottom left corner that beat the keeper and tied the game 1-1.
Big Lake had a couple more chances with some set pieces as the clock ticked down, including a corner with 1:12 left, but Rockford Area got a clear and forced overtime.
Overtime rules this year are two five minute halves played out in their entirety, no golden goal.
Unfortunately there was no goal scored regardless. The Hornets pressured the Rockets all overtime, but were unable to convert and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.
Sternquist gave her teammates all the credit for battling the entire way after the game, “honestly, I was extremely proud of my teammates. They started it from the back and kept playing and kept pushing and they mainly set me up the most,” said Sternquist. “It builds my confidence a lot. Mainly because everybody else here plays club soccer and I do not. It builds my confidence because the play was set up by everybody and I’m confident everybody will be able to participate in every goal that we score and it won’t just be one person,” she added.
After a slow first half, Sternquist said the team improved their communication and hustle and that helped them find the equalizer late.
It’s not the result the team liked, but their resilience will be a key factor this year to be more competitive. They started 2-1-3 last year before finishing 6-8-3 being outscored 19-24 on the year after scoring eight goals in their first five games.
They have a strong defense and Dilger is very strong in net, so any improvement to the attack like they showed in their season debut should lead to more goals than they were able to put away in the season opener.
On Wednesday Big Lake (0-0-1) hosts Cambridge-Isanti (1-2) on Wednesday evening before getting six days off until their next game when they host Hutchinson (0-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 6. They have their fourth straight home game to begin the season when they host St. Francis (2-0) on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Last season Big Lake beat Cambridge-Isanti 2-0, Hutchinson 1-0 and lost to St. Francis 0-2.
