A familiar face to those around the Monticello softball program, Heidi Skuza was named the head coach for the Monticello softball team earlier this year after being an assistant for the previous four seasons.
It’s a well-earned promotion and she’s here for the challenge, “it’s hard going from assistant for four years to head coach knowing that I’m the person who has to be in charge now. I’m the person that the girls are coming to. I’m the person making all the decisions. But it’s also very exciting. I want to see the program progress with summer ball in the association and see what we can all do together,” said Skuza.
Last season the Magic were 8-8 before going on a seven-game winning streak that propelled them to a Section 5AAA title and a berth in the Class 3A state tournament. They went 3-0 in section play and outscored their opponents 16-1 en route to their state tournament debut. After splitting with Becker during the regular season, Monticello beat them twice in a row for the section championship.
Skuza was a big part of that team and got the nod to take over after previous Head Coach Chelsea Erickson resigned to take another coaching position elsewhere.
Erickson had this to say about Skuza being named the newest head coach for Monticello softball, “I am so excited for Heidi to become the new head softball coach for Monticello. She has so much knowledge and passion for the game. She was the best assistant coach I’ve ever had. She is an advocate for the players on and off the field. I know the girls will perform and have a blast under Heidi’s guidance.”
After Erickson resigned, Skuza was one of three candidates that applied for the position. Clearly, interviews went well and Monticello Activities Director Gary Revenig offered Skuza the job.
This isn’t her first time through the batting order. Having been a teacher in the district for the last 28 years, she previously coached when her kids started playing. She then took some time off from coaching before putting the visor back on after her kids graduated and took off for college.
“It was fun to get back,” said Skuza after her coaching hiatus. “I had coached my own two daughters. I watched them go through high school and then off to college, so that kind of helped me get ready to coach at the varsity level.”
Nobody knows the team better than her and despite losing some of their top bats, quality pitching can carry a team. Skuza believes they’ll be right back in the mix again this year for that reason, “our immediate outlook this year will be good. We have our two returning pitchers. It will be really good to have them,” mentioned Skuza.
Those two returning pitchers are senior Lillie Binsfeld (3.05 ERA last year) and sophomore Josi Ordorff (3.40 ERA). The bad news is that they lost many of their big bats from last season. Kallie Finkbeiner (.461) and Kennedy Biegler (.365) were one-two in batting average but graduated last spring.
This season Skuza anticipates her squad will feature plenty of speed and quickness. She’s going to capitalize on those attributes by being aggressive.
The Mississippi 8 is a very tough conference and Skuza’s goal is to finish in the upper half of it this season and hopefully reach the section semifinals. Becker, Big Lake, Chisago Lakes and North Branch are all in the mix with Monti for the conference title. A lot of the conference teams also make up the section too, so it’s a lot of familiar faces from beginning to end.
It all comes down to the basics of the sport to Skuza, “if we can play fundamental softball, we’re going to do well,” she said. “I think it’s going to be a good year. We have a great group of girls that are so hard-working. They’re positive. They’re very respectful. I believe it is going to be an awesome year.”
Monticello hosts Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 4 for the season opener. First pitch is currently scheduled for 5 p.m.
Softball Home Schedule: (subject to change)
*5 p.m. start time for all games unless otherwise noted
