Heidi Skuza

Heidi Skuza coaching on the base paths during the state tournament last year in Mankato.

 Jeff Hage

A familiar face to those around the Monticello softball program, Heidi Skuza was named the head coach for the Monticello softball team earlier this year after being an assistant for the previous four seasons.

It’s a well-earned promotion and she’s here for the challenge, “it’s hard going from assistant for four years to head coach knowing that I’m the person who has to be in charge now. I’m the person that the girls are coming to. I’m the person making all the decisions. But it’s also very exciting. I want to see the program progress with summer ball in the association and see what we can all do together,” said Skuza.

