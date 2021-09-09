Stacy Biegler earns first win as Magic coach

Foley traveled to the Monticello middle school on Tuesday, August 31 and Stacy Biegler had her team ready. With a 50 girl roster, it took Biegler some time to settle on her inaugural lineup. It was the first puzzle she had to piece together as coach.
Having been the Big Lake coach a few years ago from 2005 through 2011, she already had some familiarity with the Magic’s swim program.
Being a part of the Monticello school district, she got back to coaching at the club level as her daughters began to swim at the club level around 2012-13 until recently, when Monticello had an opening for a swim coach and Biegler happily obliged.
On that Tuesday in August, 6 p.m. rolled around and it was time to put her plan into action. Her plan combined with her team’s hard work in the pool, Biegler and the Magic emerged victorious. In her first meet against Foley the Magic grounded the Falcons 100-84.
It was Biegler’s first ever win as a Monticello coach.
It might have been her first win, but she gave all the credit to the girls. They competed hard and helped quantify their hard work onto the scoreboard.
“I was just happy. When you put a plan together and it comes out the way you expect it not just based on my planning, but also based on the girl’s’ hard work in the pool. It doesn’t get executed without the girl’s hard work at practice and then competing at the meet. It takes them and it takes me,” said Biegler.
Putting a lineup together, Biegler acknowledged Monticello is more known as a sprint freestyle team. She wanted to spread out her top swimmers throughout the meet to balance out the roster and then use them together on relays.
She really liked her depth too compared to Foley and that depth came up big time in that meet. Biegler was very adamant on how it takes everybody to win a meet. “You can have strength, but you also need your depth. The second and third athletes in the events really make a difference,” said Biegler.
When putting together a lineup, she looks at the opposing team’s best three times in each event and tries to put her swimmers in a good position to beat their competition. She wants her fastest swimmer to beat the other team’s fastest swimmer, in this case Foley, and her second fastest swimmer to beat the opposition’s second fastest girl and so on.
The research diving into the other team’s best time based on what they have swam in the past against Monticello and planning a lineup that can beat those speeds takes a lot of time and is a meticulous process.
All that hard work paid off for Biegler as she won her first meet as coach of the Magic.
“I was very happy that I had a plan and the girls executed what I expected out of them and beyond. I was very proud of all of them. They all did a great job,” said Biegler.
After the backstroke, Biegler had a good feeling about where they were on the scoreboard and knew her team competes well in the breaststroke.
“After the 100 backstroke, I knew I had strong breaststrokers coming up and a strong 400 freestyle relay. After the backstroke I knew we had it,” said Biegler.
After the 100 backstroke Monticello had 89 up on the scoreboard. The first team to 94 wins the meet so with the Magic having strong breaststroke swimmers, the victory was essentially in hand.
They finished the meet winning 100-84.
Stacy Biegler actually swam at the University of North Dakota, the same school that Foley head coach Jenn Piepgras swam at. When Biegler was coaching at Big Lake, one of her first meets was against Piepgras. The meet ended in a 93-93 tie. Over a decade later in Biegler’s debut with a new school, she was able to come away with a victory.
“It’s been a great experience. It’s been a great transition and the girls have embraced the change and have trusted a new leadership style. It’s made for a really nice transition having my assistant coaches who have all been here for a few years or more. I’ve just had the support from the coaching staff, the parents, and from the athletes. So that’s made it easy too,” said Biegler.
“And from the athletic department,” she added. “Definitely had a lot of support there too. And other people had a lot of belief in me and that helped a lot going into it.”
With the Monticello community behind Coach Biegler and the early positive results, the Monticello swim and dive team are off to a fantastic start. Look for the wins to pile up.
