It’s been a tough season for Big Lake football. Playing in a tough district with the likes of Becker, the White North Central district has many tough opponents. Big Lake finally got a break from that action with their first ever game against St. Francis.
The Fighting Saints took a 17-0 lead into halftime, but Big Lake battled and put on a second half in which they scored two touchdowns, their first scores since Sept. 10 against St. Cloud Apollo.
The Hornets received the opening kickoff, but couldn’t muster much on their first drive of the game and were forced to punt.
The Fighting Saints scored a passing touchdown midway through the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. The drive was helped by a defensive pass interference call that kept the drive going for St. Francis before the capped it off with the short passing touchdown.
Big Lake was forced to punt again on their second drive, but St. Francis muffed the punt and the Hornets swarmed on top of the loose ball and kept possession. After QB Tyler Anderson converted a fourth down earlier in the drive, the Hornets faced another fourth down inside the red zone. On fourth and ten Anderson’s pass fell incomplete and Big Lake turned the ball over on downs.
Starting on their own 23, St. Francis went to work. The Saints drove all the way down the field and capped their drive off with a 35 yard rushing touchdown from Devon Fisher. Fisher found a hole up the middle and took off for the 35 yard touchdown and increased their lead to 14-0.
Big Lake was forced to punt again on their next drive. After their drive fizzled out in the red zone, St. Francis kicked a 24 yard field goal for a three possession advantage, 17-0.
The field goal came with 1:46 left in the half and that was the score into halftime.
The Saints received the second half kickoff and put the game out of reach. Starting the drive on their own 38 St. Francis went 62 yards for the score. Fisher plowed forward into the end zone at the end of the drive for his second of the game and a 24-0 lead.
The Hornets punted again on their next drive.
The Saints responded by scoring for the fifth and final time with a 12 yard rushing touchdown to increase their lead to 31-0.
It would have been easy for the Hornets to give up at that point, but Anderson and the Hornets refused to go down without a fight.
Needing to go 75 yards for their first touchdown, they did just that.
Anderson found Carson Kunz for a 29 yard completion. Faced with a fourth and three, Anderson found Hayden Thieke for the first down to the opposing 28 yard line. Thieke backed that up with another big play where he was brought down at the six. Anderson let Thieke cap the drive off with a six yard touchdown reception for their first score since mid-September. It was a beautiful drive, but they outdid themselves once more.
The Hornets defense responded by forcing a three and out to get the ball back. After a 60 yard punt, Big Lake started their next drive backed up all the way to their own five.
That just meant more yards for Anderson and his hive.
Anderson connected with Jonah Mallberg for 21 yards. Kunz came down with a big catch next and was downed at their own 46. Thieke had his number called upon once again. He exploded for a 46 yard catch to get into the red zone. Anderson then found Mallberg again, this time for a ten yard touchdown with 7:12 left cutting the deficit to 31-12.
The score would not change after that as St. Francis finished off their victory.
It might not look like it in the box score at first glance, but Big Lake put together their most complete effort of the season. Getting several stops on defense and finding a groove on offense for a 75 and a 95 yard touchdown drive.
Head Coach Bob Blanchard thought for too long that his team was just trying to be too perfect for too long and they got back to just playing football. The offense threw the ball a lot more than Hornet’s fans are accustomed to seeing and perhaps caught the opposition off-guard.
“That was fun,” Blanchard said of their 95 yard touchdown drive. “We saw something on their defense where we could hit some flats. We hit a curl underneath and then we wheeled him out the back. Nice big gain by Thieke. He did an awesome job and then Mallberg did a nice job finishing it off in the end zone. Those guys did an awesome job in the second half just concentrating and it was good to see,” Blanchard added.
It was the Hornets’ best game of the season and should give them some confidence as the regular season comes to a close. Big Lake (0-7, 0-6 North Central - White) finishes their season with an away game against Rocori (4-3, 3-3 North Central - White) on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
