Monticello hosted Moorhead in a section 8 quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday, June 1 at Monticello High School. It was a close game that went down to the final seconds as Moorhead hung on to a one goal lead as time expired, despite a strong push from Monti to get the game-tying goal.
There were some missed opportunities for the Magic that could have been the difference in the game. They played hard, but missed doing some of the little things that could have led to more scoring chances.
“Our girls came out and played their hearts out,” said Head Coach Shane Weber. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way that they played. That game is a heck of a way to end it, but at the same time, nine times out of ten we should have won that game,” added Weber.
The Spuds got out to a quick 3-1 lead in the first few minutes of the game and Monti responded by calling a timeout.
A few minutes later senior Halle Dahlheimer found freshman Addison Kiphuth to cut the deficit to one and then about three and a half minutes later Halle Dahlheimer scored her second of the game to tie it at three with 9:16 left in the first half.
Just over a minute later senior Tawny Dahlheimer got the Magic the lead.
The Spuds tied it, but with 42.6 seconds left in the half, Halle Dahlheimer snatched the lead right back for the Magic with a first half hat-trick and they took that 5-4 lead into halftime.
Monti spent a ton of time on the attack in the first half, but Weber mentioned that Moorhead was a second half team all year and it came to fruition.
About 10 minutes into the second half, the Spuds scored three straight and took a 7-5 lead.
With 9:20 left, eighth grader Julia DeChene finished off a nice pass with a wide open net backdoor to cut Moorhead’s lead to one.
A couple minutes later the Spuds got their two goal lead back. Monti answered with just under two minutes left to make it a 8-7 game on Kiphuth’s second of the game.
There was a strong push at the end, but it was too little too late. Kiphuth and Dahlheimer both had chances late to score the equalizer, but the back of the net remained elusive and they fell one goal short as the buzzer sounded to end the game.
Halle Dahlheimer finished with three goals and an assist and Kiphuth had two goals and an assist as the only two runners with multiple points.
Weber was proud of how much the team improved over the year and said it was the most growth he’d ever seen in a team over the course of just one season.
It’s always a tough time when the senior’s time comes to an end, but the future looks bright for the Magic. Two underclassmen led the Magic in points this season. Kiphuth finished the season with 45 points (32 goals/13 assists) in 13 games and sophomore Piper Perron finished with 28 points (13 goals/15 assists) which tied Halle Dahlheimer for second on the team. Sophomore Bryn Dahlheimer was the starting goalie and went 8-6.
It’s a bittersweet end, but Monticello girls lacrosse has a lot to look forward to next season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.