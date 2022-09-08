Wuoson Nehwah football

Junior Wuoson Nehwah runs with the ball in Big Lake’s season opener against Chisago Lakes, Thursday, Sept. 1.

 Kara Miller / for the Monticello Times

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Monticello boys cross country

Load comments