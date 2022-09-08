Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
Monticello started their season off at the Big Lake Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Hornets start the season as the top ranked team in the state in class AA as defending state champs. Monticello starts the season ranked fifth in class AA after finishing as state runner-ups last year.
Monticello finished in second place to Big Lake with a team time of 1:29:57.3. Senior Noah Mahoney finished second amongst all runners with a time of 16:15.2, 12.8 seconds behind the leader, sophomore Sal Wirth from Annandale.
Junior Ty Brouwer finished in fifth place overall with a time of 17:31.7. Junior Paul Fasen finished eighth at 18:09.6 and junior Chris Falk was right behind him in ninth place finishing in 18:12.2. Senior Ezra Brouwer finished in 20th at 19:48.7 and Jack Geislinger finished in 21st at 20:21.5.
Their next race is this Saturday at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park located at 9842 Briarwood Ave NE, Monticello beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Monticello girls cross country
Magic girls cross country started their season at the Big Lake Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 30 as well. They won the meet with a team time of 1:48:16.8. Freshman Isabel Mahoney was the individual winner with a time of 19:38.4, about 40 seconds ahead of the second place finisher.
Fellow freshman Meah Morris finished in fourth with a time of 21:40.3. Junior Josey Nygaard finished in sixth with a time of 21:51.8. Eighth grader Alexis Rimmer finished in seventh with a time of 22:13.7. Junior Makenna Lutes finished in 12th with her time of 22:52.6. Junior Hope Guertin finished in 14th with her time of 23:57.6 and sophomore Keyarra Volkmuth finished in 18th at 24:24.5.
Their next race is this Saturday at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park located at 9842 Briarwood Ave NE, Monticello beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Monticello boys soccer
The Magic split their week 1-1 coming away with an 8-0 win over Zimmerman at home on Tuesday, Aug. 30 before losing on the road against Mound Westonka 3-2.
Senior Jordan Horst scored a hatty, junior Ryan Richardson had 2 goals and an assist, senior foreign exchange student Pedro Corea and senior Collin Callstrom both had 2 assists and junior Peyton Golyer had a goal and an assist. Junior goalkeeper Dane Jacobson made 6 saves in the shutout.
Senior Miguel Corzo and Corea both had a goal against Mound Westonka.
Monticello (1-3) has three road games this week: Tuesday against Delano (3-0), Thursday against North Branch (1-3) and Saturday against Orono (2-0). The North Branch game is at 7 p.m. and the Orono game begins at 4 p.m.
Monticello swim and dive
The Magic opened their season with a triple dual meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They went 2-0 and continued their dominance in dual meets from last season.
“We had a great performance in the pool and on the boards for our first meets, with a lot of top finishers. The team got a lot of best times and scores. We definitely started the season where we left off and the coaching staff is very excited to see where the season takes us. We have been working hard this preseason and you could see that by how we competed,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Monticello beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 127 to 59 and Foley 132 to 54.
Their next event is a dual meet on the road at Big Lake High School on Thursday beginning at 6 p.m. Their next home meet is on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against St. Cloud Cathedral, also at 6 p.m.
Monticello volleyball
The Magic dropped their only match of the week and second of the year on the road against Rogers on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They lost in three sets: 25-21, 25-18, 25-13. No individual stats were posted.
Their third match of the year is at home against Zimmerman on Tuesday. On Thursday they’re on the road at Big Lake High School starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday they’re in a tournament at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School beginning at 9 a.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 they host St. Francis beginning at 7 p.m.
Big Lake boys cross country
The top ranked team in class AA began their state title defense with a home win on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They won the meet with a team score of 1:27:42.5.
Junior Owen Layton was the Hornets’ top individual finisher coming in at third place with a time at 16:26.5. His brother, senior Kade Layton, was fourth at 16:40.5. Sophomore Jack Leuer was sixth at 17:36.2. Senior Spencer Vold finished 11th at 18:18.7. Senior Tanon Jacobson finished 13th at 18:40.6. Freshman Alton Ahamed finished in 14th at 18:45.5 and freshman Gavin Flavin finished in 19th at 19:36.6.
Their next race is on Friday at Isanti Middle School beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls took fourth place at their home meet on Tuesday, Aug. 30. They finished with a team time of 2:16:19.2. Junior Emilee Doperalski was their top finisher at 13th place with a time of 23:23.8.
Senior Jadyn Rust finished in 25th at 26:43.9. Sophomore Campbell Slattery finished in 27th at 27:11.0. Senior Nicole Rempel finished 28th at 28:34.9. Senior Georgia Morris finished 30th at 30:25.7 and junior Elsie Johnson finished 31st at 31:50.7.
Their next race is also on Friday at Isanti Middle School beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Big Lake football
Big Lake football started their season on the road against Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Sept. 1. They lost 28-20. Their 20 points is an encouraging start to the year after not eclipsing 20 until their section game against Princeton last season. Their regular season high was 12 (twice - against St. Cloud Apollo and St. Francis).
All three touchdowns were scored on the ground. Two of them by K. Kildahl (according to MN football hub, but Kildahl is not listed on the provided roster) and one by another non-listed player.
The rushing defense had a tough time in this one. They allowed 265 yards on 38 attempts (7.0 yards per rush) and four touchdowns.
The Hornets scored the first touchdown of the game in the second quarter taking an 8-0 lead after a successful two point conversion. They scored their last 12 points in the fourth quarter.
Their next game is on the road at St. Cloud Apollo on Friday. They return home next Friday, Sept. 16 against Willmar. Both games are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Big Lake boys soccer
The hornets drew with Hutchinson 2-2 in their only game of the week last Thursday, Sept. 1. No stats were provided.
Their schedule this week is a road game at Watertown-Mayer on Tuesday, a home game against St. Francis on Thursday and another road game on Saturday against Zimmerman. On Monday, Sept. 12 they’re on the road against Monticello. Thursday’s game is at 7 p.m., Saturday’s game is at 10 a.m. and their match against Monti is at 5 p.m.
Big Lake swim and dive
The Hornets participated in the Apollo Small Teams Dual Tournament at St. Cloud Apollo High School on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Emma Forpahl took second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:47.10. Emily Edlund tied for second place during the 50 free with a time of 28.70 seconds. Edlund also took second during the 100 free with a time of 1:04.71. The Hornets went one-two during the one meter dive. Britney Krumrei took first with a score of 226.75 and Torri Ramert was second with a score of 217.60. They were the only divers to break 200.
This Thursday the Hornets host Monticello for a dual meet beginning at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 13 they’re on the road for a dual meet against Ogilvie at Ogilvie High School. They’re back at home that Thursday, Sept. 15 against Becker, also at 6 p.m.
