Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
On Thursday, Sept. 22 the Magic ran in the Buffalo invitational for their only event of the week. Monticello finished in second out of 11 teams with 71 points and a team time of 1:26:05.5.
Senior Noah Mahoney (16:07.8) finished in second place, 3.7 seconds behind Prior Lake’s Hootie Hage. Junior Ty Brouwer (16:48.5) finished fifth. Junior Paul Fasen (17:21.2) finished 11th. Junior Chris Falk (17:41.2) finished 23rd. Senior Rocco Vasoli (18:06.8) finished 32nd. Junior Geislinger (18:57.3) finished 44th and sophomore Sameer Gupta (19:04.5) finished 50th.
The boys’ next event is at Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Monticello girls cross country
On Thursday, Sept. 22 the Magic ran in the Buffalo invitational for their only event of the week. The girls finished in third with a score of 91 and a team time of 1:42:43.3.
Freshman Isabel Mahoney (18:54.4) finished second and broke the girls 5k record. The record was previously held by Madison McDermott (18:59) in 2015.
Junior Josey Nygaard (20:08.7) finished ninth. Freshman Meah Morris (20:10.8) finished right behind Nygaard in tenth. Eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (21:06.6 finished 25th. Junior Hope Guertin (22:22.8) finished 46th. Sophomore Keyarra Volkmuth (22:38.2) finished 51st and senior Anabella Witschen (22:39.2) finished 52nd.
Thursday Monticello runs at Elm Creek Park Reserve beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Monticello football
Magic football got back to .500 with an 18-7 win over St. Cloud Tech on a very rainy Friday, Sept. 23. Brock Holthaus ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Luke Emmerich added his own touchdown run in the third to essentially ice the game.
Monticello (2-2) hosts Cambridge-Isanti (1-3) on Friday at 7 p.m. for Monticello’s homecoming game.
Big Lake boys cross country
The boys ran at the Rocori Invite on Thursday, Sept. 22. Owen (15:45.6) and Kade Layton (15:57.6) finished first and second respectively as the Hornets won the meet with 36 points.
Jack Leuer (16:14.9) finished fifth, David Guyse (17:31.8) finished in 12th, Alton Ahamed (17:35.8) finished 16th, Carter Erickson (19:12.4) finished in 70th and Gavin Flavin (19:24.2) finished in 73rd.
Their next race is Thursday at Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley.
Big Lake girls cross country
All the girls ran PR’s at the Rocori Invite on Thursday, Sept. 22 and three of the last four girls finished right after each other in quick succession. Emilee Doperalski (21:51.0) finished 36th, Campbell Slattery (23:00.3) finished 52nd, Jadyn Rust (25:46.5) finished 68th, Nicole Rempel (26:23.8) finished in 70th, Georgia Morris (26:33.2) finished 71st, Elsie Johnson (26:47.4) finished 72nd and Rylie Ostrom (28:19.8) finished 73rd.
Their next race is Thursday at Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley.
Big Lake boys soccer
The boys fell to 1-9-1 on the season after losing their eighth straight game. They lost 7-0 to Becker on Thursday, Sept. 22 and 2-1 to Cambridge-Isanti on Monday.
On Thursday they’re on the road against Princeton before having their final home game on Thursday, Oct. 6 against Delano at 7 p.m. Their final regular season game is on Saturday, Oct. 8 against Mound Westonka.
Big Lake girls soccer
The girls improved to 6-4-1 on the season after beating Becker 1-0 on Thursday, Sept. 22 and St. Cloud Apollo 4-0 on Saturday, Sept. 24 for their third straight win. On Monday they fell to Zimmerman 2-1.
Junior Rylie Sternquist scored the lone goal against the Bulldogs. Junior Kadyn Dilger needed to make just 4 saves for the shutout. Junior Lexi Moen scored 2 goals against the Eagles and Sternquist added one herself. Dilger made 10 saves to record her sixth shutout on the year.
Big Lake is 6-0 when Dilger records a shutout, but are 0-4-1 in games Big Lake allows at least one goal.
The girls are on the road against Princeton on Thursday and have their last home game on Tuesday, Oct. 4 against Willmar. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Big Lake swim and dive
The girls swam and dove at St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 20 and at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tuesday’s meet didn’t include the varsity roster and Thursday’s results are currently unavailable by the time the Monticello Times goes to print.
Big Lake tennis
The Hornets played St. Francis on Tuesday, Sept. 20. They lost 1-6 with Emily Shoop winning the number four singles match 6-4, 0-6, 7-5. On Thursday, Sept. 22 the girls hosted Chisago Lakes, losing 2-4. Shoop once again won the four singles match, this time 6-3, 6-2. Amber Grunewald and Lexi Kapsner won the three doubles match 6-3, 6-4.
They were on the road Tuesday against Cambridge-Isanti. On Wednesday they were away at Coon Rapids. On Friday they host St. John’s Prep at 4 p.m. A subsection match will be on Tuesday, Oct. 4 with the opponent TBA.
Big Lake volleyball
The Hornets lost 1-3 to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in their only match of the week. The loss came after two straight wins. After an away game on Tuesday, the Hornets host Princeton on Thursday before having three consecutive road matches. Their next home match after Princeton is on Monday, Oct. 10 against Zimmerman.
