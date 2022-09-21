Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
On Thursday, Sept. 15 the Magic ran in the Lucky Lindy invitational in Little Falls for their only event of the week. Monticello finished in third place out of 22 teams with 118 points and a team time of 1:26:35.7.
Senior Noah Mahoney (16:07.1) finished in second place, 4.1 seconds behind Perham’s Bjorn Anderson. Junior Ty Brouwer (16:58.2) finished 11th. Junior Paul Fasen (17:22.3) finished 20th. Junior Chris Falk (17:42.2) finished 31st. Senior Rocco Vasoli (18:26.0) finished 58th. Junior Geislinger (18:49.3) finished 82nd and senior Ezra Brouwer (19:09.7) finished 102nd out of 151 runners.
On Thursday, Monticello runs at Buffalo Heights Golf Course for their only race of the week. The races start at 4 p.m.
Monticello girls cross country
On Thursday, Sept. 15 the Magic ran in the Lucky Lindy invitational in Little Falls for their only event of the week. Monti finished fifth out of 18 teams with 127 points and a team time of 1:42:50.2.
Freshman Isabel Mahoney (19:08.7) finished fourth, 14.6 seconds behind Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney. Freshman Meah Morris (20:11.8) finished 18th. Junior Josey Nygaard (20:23.2) finished 22nd. Eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (21:03.2) finished 35th. Junior Hope Guertin (22:03.4) finished 57th. Junior Makenna Lutes (22:31.2) finished 67th and sophomore Keyarra Volkmuth (23:13.8) finished 77th.
On Thursday, Monticello runs at Buffalo Heights Golf Course for their only race of the week. The races begin at 4 p.m.
Monticello girls soccer
The Magic are both an unstoppable force and an immovable object. They beat Becker 5-1 and Cambridge-Isanti 7-0 over their last two games to get their second win streak of the season.
They beat Becker on Thursday, Sept. 15 on the road. They got 2 goals from junior Bella Vasoli and a goal each from seniors Sophia Haase and Olivia Hanson. Junior Gabby LeBrun had a goal and an assist. That was their second straight win.
Their third straight win came on Monday against the Bluejackets. Haase scored a hat-trick in the first half and LeBrun added one for a 4-0 halftime lead. Vasoli, senior Taylor Brandt and LeBrun all scored in the second half to get to 7-0.
Monticello (8-1-1, 4-0 M8) is on the road at Princeton (1-8, 04) on Thursday at 5 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 26 the Magic host St. Francis (10-2, 4-0) at 7 p.m. for the rights to take the sole lead of first place in the Mississippi 8. Thursday, Sept. 29 the girls host Chisago Lakes (3-6, 2-2) at 5 p.m.
Monticello swim and dive
Monti started their week in a dual meet against St. Cloud Cathedral on Tuesday, Sept. 13. They won 99-76 and got a number of PR’s and Adalynn Biegler set the pool record in the 50 free with a time of 24.24.
The team of Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and Adrienne Yender won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:55.05. Camdyn Brandon (2:23.07) won the 200 IM. Adalynn Biegler won the 50 free, setting the pool record at 24.24.
The Magic went one-two-three in diving. Chloe Schwietering (193.14) took first, Pearl Keene (186.45) took second and Macey Morgan (159.55) took third.
McKenna Stachowski (1:06.73) and Scarlet Urick (1:07.22) finished first and second respectively in the 100 butterfly. Ella Vagle (57.56) won the 100 free. Adalynn Biegler (5:16.35) won the 500 free. Scarlet Urick, Rose Urick, Elsie Farnsworth and Adrienne Yender (1:48.62) won the 200 free relay.
“We continue to swim fast and dive well, getting personal best times at this time of the season. The girls are sure showing a lot of improvement by working hard and trying new events and dives. We have a lot of depth which will help now and at the end of the season,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Ella Vagle has notably stepped up as a replacement for the backstroke portion of the 200 medley relay team that was lost to graduation last season.
The girls were also in Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Sept. 17 for the Panther Invitational. The girls won the invite with 725 points, 188 points ahead of second place Spring Lake Park.
Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Camdyn Branson and Adalynn Biegler (1:57.72) won the 200 medley relay. McKenna Biegler (2:05.94) won the 200 free. Adalynn Biegler won the 50 free (24.04), the 100 free (53.52) and the 500 free (5:39.82).
The team of Camdyn Branson, Rose Urick, Elsie Farnsworth and McKenna Biegler (1:48.55) won the 200 freestyle relay. Ella Vagle (1:04.01) won the 100 backstroke. Rose Urick (1:13.42) won the 100 breaststroke. McKenna Biegler, Scarlet Urick, Ella Vagle and Adalynn Biegler (3:49.70) won the 400 freestyle relay.
The Magic continue to swim and dive well and Schwietering and Keene are close to breaking the 200 point mark in diving in six dive meets.
This week Monticello is at The STMA Middle School East for a meet on Tuesday and Thursday they host Chisago Lakes beginning at 6 p.m.
Monticello volleyball
The Magic are on their second three game winning streak of the season after their latest victory against Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 15. They won their second straight match earlier in the week on Tuesday, Sept. 13 against St. Francis.
They beat the Saints 4-1 (24-26, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14). Shalyn Adams led the team with 10 kills on 17 attempts, Brooklyn Sigler led with 21 assists, Kendall Luoma and Adams tied with 5 aces and Lizzie Sigler had 8 digs.
They beat the Tigers in straight sets, 3-0 (25-17, 25-9, 25-11). Raegan Bryant led with 11 kills in 20 attempts, Brooklyn Sigler had 18 assists and 4 aces and Raegan Bryant had 9 digs.
Monticello (7-3, 3-0 M8) was at Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-5) on Tuesday. They host Cambridge-Isanti (5-4, 1-1) at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 27 they’re at Becker (3-6, 1-2) also at 7 p.m.
Big Lake boys cross country
The Hornets were in Hutchinson on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Lake Marion County Park. They left as Hutchinson Invitational champs. Owen Layton (16:21.4) finished in second, Kade Layton (16:24.6) finished third, Jack Leuer (17:22.5) finished sixth, Spencer Vold (18:17.6) finished 14th, David Guyse (18:25.0) finished 18th, Alton Ahamed (18:44.0) finished 22nd and Tanon Jacobson (18:57.8) finished 32nd.
On Thursday the boys run at River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course with races beginning at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 the boys run at Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls ran in Annandale at Whispering Pines Golf Course on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Two girls finished in the top 11. Emilee Doperalski (23:05) placed eighth, Campbell Slattery (23:36) 11th, Jadyn Rust (26:31), Nicole Rempel (27:44), Georgia Morris (28:56) and Elsie Johnson (29:36) all placed between 22nd and 27th. They finished in fourth place as a team.
On Thursday the girls run at River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course with races beginning at 4:15 p.m. and on Thursday, Sept. 29 they run at Stone Creek Golf Course in Foley.
Big Lake football
Big Lake football hosted Willmar on Friday, Sept. 16 for their third game of the season. They lost 50-16 and scored eight points in the third and eight more in the fourth.
Carson Gellerman was 3-for-5 passing for 15 yards and Dashawn Harris was 3-for-3 for 49 yards and a touchdown. Jonah Mallberg had 3 rushes for 75 yards and a touchdown and had 3 receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Big Lake (0-3, 0-3 North Central - White) are on the road at Delano on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Correction:
Big Lake senior wide receiver/defensive back Jonah Mallberg was misidentified in a story in the September 15 issue of the Monticello Times.
Big Lake boys soccer
The Hornets dropped both of their games over the last week. On Thursday, Sept. 15 they lost a close one in overtime 3-2 to North Branch. On Monday they lost to Chisago Lakes 3-1.
Big Lake (1-7-1, 0-4 M8) is on the road against Becker (3-5, 0-4) on Thursday at 7 p.m. On Saturday they’re on the road at St. Cloud Apollo at 1 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 26 the Hornets host Cambridge-Isanti (0-7, 0-4).
Big Lake swim and dive
Big Lake was at Ogilvie High School on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Senior diver Britney Krumrei shattered the pool diving record with a record setting 245, the previous record was 184.65.
Big Lake tennis
The tennis team had matches against North Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and on Saturday, Sept. 17 hosted Annandale.
The Hornets got their first win of the season beating the Vikings 6-1. In the one singles match Nora Toussaint (North Branch) defeated Sophie Jones (Big Lake), 6-2, 6-1 for the Hornets’ only loss of the day. Sadie Dillon (Big Lake) defeated Ashley Bistodeau (North Branch), 6-2, 6-3 during the number two singles match. Kira Browen (Big Lake) won the three singles match against Paulina Rossini (North Branch), 6-2 , 6-1. Sienna McConville (Big Lake) then beat Hannah Bernier (North Branch) during the four singles match, 6-2, 6-3.
All three doubles pairings won. At one doubles, Audrey Wertish and Maddie Farnsworth (Big Lake) beat Jaden Volkman and Jillian Horsfall (North Branch), 6-2, 5-7, 6-1. Two doubles partners Amelia Gardner and Grace Knodle (Big Lake) took down Katelyn Money and Molly Bushinger (North Branch), 6-2, 6-2. Allie Fitzgibbons and Emily Shoop (Big Lake) defeated Charlotte Santjer and Rebekah Wurdemann (North Branch), 6-3, 7-5.
They lost to Annandale 0-7.
The Hornets hosted St. Francis on Tuesday. On Thursday they host Chisago Lakes beginning at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 they’re on the road at Cambridge-Isanti and on Wednesday, Sept. 28 they’re in Coon Rapids, also at 4 p.m.
Big Lake volleyball
The Hornets picked up their second and third wins of the season against Becker on Tuesday, Sept. 13 and St. Francis on Thursday, Sept. 15.
They beat the Bulldogs 3-2 (25-15, 24-26, 25-14, 18-25, 15-5). They beat the Saints 3-1, but set scores were not reported.
On Tuesday they were on the road at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Their next match is also on the road at Orono on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Their next home match is Thursday, Sept. 29 against Princeton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.