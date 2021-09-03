Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake swim and dive
Big Lake defeated St. Cloud Apollo 100-87 on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Big Lake swept the 200 medley relays taking first, second & third. In the 200 individual medley Emilie Vega took first. Following the event in the 50 Freestyle, Allie Thompson took first. Britney Krumrei took first in diving. Hannah Strom took second and Tori Ramert finished fourth. After diving, Jaden Anderson took first and Jadyn Kluk took second in the 100 Fly. Big Lake finshed top two again in the 100 Freestyle with Brynlee Hillukka taking first and Rowan Payne earning second. Katlyn Emerson finished first touching out the Apollo swimmer in the 100 Backstroke.
Big Lake Volleyball
Big Lake defeated St. Cloud Tech 3-0 on Thursday, Aug. 26. (25-11, 25-13, 25-19)
Natalie Johnson had one dig, five kills, and one block. Madie Clausing had an ace serve, four digs, five kills, and one assist. Anna Lund had two ace serves, three digs, and 15 assists. Olivia Stockham had one ace serve, eight digs, and nine kills.
Sophia Rondeau had six digs, four kills, and one block. Kendal Kopp had eight digs, and one kill. Kammory Josewski had four kills. Trystin Deckard had three ace serves, four digs, and 10 assists. Emma Nagorski had three kills and two blocks.
“The team did a great job serving aggressively and kept Tech out of system most of the night. There are definite areas we need to work on, but we are happy with the solid win. It is always a great way to start,” said Head Coach Alisha Brust.
On Monday, Big Lake defeated Mound Westonka 3-1 (18-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-15) and improved to 2-0 on the season; Madie Clausing had four kills, Sophia Rondeau had 11 kills, Natalie Johnson had two kills and a block, Olivia Stockham had 10 kills, Kammory Josewski had five kills, Anna Lund had 26 assists and two aces, Emma Nagorski had two kills and three blocks, Kendal Kopp had 11 digs and four aces, Tristyn Deckard had nine assists, Ellie Fuller had six aces, and Marissa Reed had two kills.
Big Lake girls soccer
Girls soccer shut out Hutchinson 1-0 on Friday, Aug. 27. Emery Hollister scored on an assist from Savannah Baker. Goalkeeper Kadyn Dilger posted the shutout.
Big Lake Tennis
Big Lake fell to Sartell 5-2 on Monday. In singles play, Big Lake’s winners were Ari Laun, who defeated Addy Bultema, 6-1, 6-2, and Lilly Stolte, who defeated Morgan Gefre, 6-4 7-6 (8). Big Lake did not win a doubles match.
