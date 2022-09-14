Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello football
Monticello football avenged their two losses to Rogers last year on Saturday, Sept. 10. Exactly one year to the day they lost to the Royals 35-6 at home, the Magic went on the road against a top ranked Rogers program and topped them 6-2.
After giving up a safety in the first quarter, the game didn’t see another score until a Brock Holthaus rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Monticello a 6-2 lead. That was the only offensive touchdown of the game as the Magic improved to 1-1 on the season. It was an impressive showing from the defense, limiting Royals’ QB Tyler Kiel to 73 yards on 9 of 19 passing and limited the ground game to just 80 yards on 29 carries (2.8 yards per attempt.)
Monticello (1-1) hosts St. Francis (2-0) at home on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monticello swim and dive
Monticello swim and dive took a trip to the Big Lake High School pool on Thursday, Sept. 8. Scoring issues kept the Monticello Times from getting complete results, but the Magic had a great night in the pool.
Adalynn Biegler set two new pool records in the 200 free (1:57.50) and in the 50 free (24.17) by leading off the 200 free relay.
“The girls are sure working hard each and every day and you can see their hard work show at meets. I was able to bring our whole squad of 58 athletes. Our new swimmers and divers had a great first meet as well. I really enjoy watching the new girls doing something new for the first time and seeing them excel and be excited about the sport of swimming and diving,” said Magic Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Big Lake boys cross country
The Hornets traveled to Isanti Middle School to compete in the five team Norm Ayen Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9. Hornet runners finished in the top three spots (and all seven in the top ten) with Owen Layton (17:08.4) finishing in first, Kade Layton (17:10.9) in second and Jack Leuer (17:12.9) in third place. As a team they took first with 17 points. Spencer Vold (18:08.9) finished in fifth and Tanon Jacobson (18:15.8) finished in sixth. David Guyse (18:31.9) finished in ninth and Alton Ahamed (18:33.8) claimed tenth.
Tuesday evening the boys travel to Whispering Pines Golf Course in Annandale and on Thursday at 4 p.m. the boys travel to Hutchinson. Next Thursday, Sept. 22, they are at River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls also competed at the Norm Ayen Invite at the Isanti Middle School on Friday, Sept. 9. Everybody improved on their times since their last meet, which is always what you want to see. It was also the location of the conference meet at the end of the season.
Emilee Doperalski (21:01.3) finished in 17th, Campbell Slattery (24:24.3) finished in 24th, Jadyn Rust (26:40.4) finished in 27th, Nicole Rempel (27:44.2) finished in 29th, Elsie Johnson (28:11.2) finished in 30th and Georgia Morris (28:40.7) finished in 31st. As a team the girls took fourth with 104 points.
The girls only have one meet this week, at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Annandale Tuesday afternoon. Next Thursday, Sept. 22, they are at River Oaks Cold Spring Golf Course.
Big Lake swim and dive
Big Lake hosted Monticello on Thursday, Sept. 8. The score is unknown at this time.
