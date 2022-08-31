Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello girls tennis
Monticello girls tennis took place in a quad meet in Alexandria on Friday, Aug. 26 against Alexandria, Foley and Minneapolis Washburn.
The Magic went 2-1 beating Foley and Alexandria Area 4-3 and falling to Washburn 0-7. Monticello got wins from number one, three and four singles and number three doubles against Foley.
Number one singles Becca Rousslang won 7-6 (5), 6-0. Three singles Adah Mattson won 6-4, 6-1 and four singles Madelyn Gallegher won in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Eve Miller and Haley Hedquist won 2-6, 7-5, 10-8 at three doubles.
Rousslang was the only singles player to win her match against Alexandria at one singles dropping just one game at 6-0, 6-1. All three doubles duos won.
Number one doubles partners Samantha Voll and Sammi May won 6-4, 6-4. Number two doubles partners Ava Melvin and Rylee Hallberg won 4-6, 7-6 (8), 10-4. Number three doubles partners Lily Levanduski and Miller won 6-4, 7-6 (3).
On Monday Monti hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice and won 5-2. Mattson won her number three singles match 6-2, 6-2 and Sophie Rosh also won the number four singles match 6-2, 6-2.
Voll and May won the number one doubles match 7-5, 6-1. Hallberg and Melvin took the second doubles match 6-1, 6-2 and third doubles, Hedquist and Levanduski, won 6-2, 6-3.
Monti’s next match is Thursday at home against Orono beginning at 4 p.m. After that they host Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Sept. 6 also at 4 p.m.
Monticello volleyball
Magic volleyball had an incredible comeback victory against Buffalo on the road to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 25. Monti dropped the first set 25-27 and the second set 20-25 before going on to take the last three sets.
They took set three 25-19 to force a fourth set, which they won 25-23 and to take the match all the way to the fifth set. They finished the comeback by winning the fifth and final set 15-12.
Raegan Bryant led the team with 11 kills and 15 digs. Shalyn Adams was second with 10 kills and 12 digs while leading the team with 24 assists . Brooklyn Sigler was second on the team with 19 assists. Kendall Luoma led the team with one solo block while Kaylee Stegora had 4 block assists.
Monticello’s next match is Tuesday in Rogers before this paper goes to print. They host Zimmerman on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for their first home match.
Big Lake swim and dive
Big Lake swim and dive had their first event on Thursday, Aug. 25. It was a road invitational at St. Cloud Apollo against Holdingford, St. Cloud Apollo and Princeton. Results are unavailable at this time.
Big Lake girls tennis
Big Lake tennis hosted Sauk Rapids-Rice on Saturday, Aug. 27. They lost the match 2-5. Emily Shoop won the number four singles match 7-5, 6-1. Amelia Gardner and Maddie Farnsworth won the twos double match 6-3, 6-4.
Their next match is on the road in Princeton on Tuesday, Sept. 6. They host Becker on Thursday, Sept. 8 beginning at 4 p.m. They also have a tournament in Brainerd on Saturday, Sept. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.
Big Lake volleyball
Big Lake volleyball started their season on Thursday, Aug. 25 against Mayer-Luthern. They lost 3-1, winning the third set 27-25.
They then played in a tournament Friday, Aug. 26 at Albany High School. They went 1-3 losing to St. Cloud Cathedral 0-2, Sauk Centre 0-2 and Maple Lake 1-2 before beating Osakis 2-1.
On Monday they hosted Mound Westonka losing 0-3. The sets went 19-25, 22-25 and 14-25.
Their next match is on the road against Delano on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Thursday, Sept. 8 the Hornets host Monticello beginning at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.