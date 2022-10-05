Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys soccer
The Magic are winners of two of their last three. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 they blanked Rockford/HLWW 2-0. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Dane Jacobson had his second straight shutout in a 1-0 win over Chisago Lakes. On Saturday, Oct. 1 they lost 3-2 to Rogers.
On Thursday, Monticello (6-7-2, 4-1-2 Mississippi 8) finishes the regular season with a road game at Breck (5-6-2).
Monticello girls swim and dive
The girls continued their domination in the pool and on the boards this season. On Thursday, Sept. 29 they beat Cambridge-Isanti.
Eighth grader Chloe Schwietering (204.45) broke 200 for the first time on the boards.
“It feels really good,” said Schwietering. It makes me really happy that I could do the dives that I could do and how well I did them,” she added.
“She has added a forward double somersault in a pike position. And she’s added a forward two and a half somersault in a tuck position, which is awesome. You don’t really see too many girls performing forward two and a half somersaults, so that’s really exciting. I’m really glad that she’s getting to perform such some hard dives, especially at such a young age. We’re really proud of her,” said diving coach Heather Peterson.
Monti started off with a win in the 200 medley relay. Ella Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and McKenna Biegler finished in 1:57.32. Scarlet Urick (2:09.92) won the 200 free. Adalynn Biegler (2:14.47) won the 200 IM. McKenna Biegler (26.93) won the 50 free.
McKenna Stachowski (1:05.71) won the 100 butterfly. Vagle (58.61) won the 100 free. Elsie Farnsworth (5:46.10) won the 500 free.
“The girls continue to work hard in and out of the pool on a daily basis. They are trying new events and dives. This helps us to create more depth by being able to move girls around in events and come up with our strongest lineups for the end of the season,” stated Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Their next meet is Thursday at Princeton.
Monticello girls cross country
On Thursday, Sept. 29 the girls ran in the Osseo Invitational at Elm Creek Reserve. Meah Morris and Josey Nygaard both broke the 20 minute 5K barrier with times of 19:45 and 19:50. Those are the eighth and ninth spots best times on the school 5k record board.
Varsity finished in second place as a team.
Big Lake football
The Hornets fell on the road 49-6 to Becker on Friday, Sept. 30. Senior QB Dashawn Harris finished with 50 passing yards and a touchdown. Senior Nolan Miller ran for 60 yards on 16 attempts. Senior Jonah Mallberg finished with 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. Senior Isaac Milberger finished with 4 tackles and an interception.
After having four of their first five games on the road Big Lake will finish the regular season with three straight home games. Next up is Hutchinson on Friday starting at 7 p.m.
Big Lake boys soccer
The Hornets snapped a 12-game conference losing-streak with a 2-1 win against Princeton on Thursday, Sept. 29. Their last Mississippi 8 win was a 1-0 shutout of North Branch on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. It was their first conference road victory since a 4-0 win against Princeton on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Benjamin Ziembo and Zachary Cypull both had goals in the victory.
Big Lake girls soccer
The girls beat Princeton 3-0 on Thursday, Sept. 29 for their fourth victory over their last five games. Junior Lexi Moen scored a hat-trick. Senior Savannah Baker, junior Kaycie Jacob and junior Trinity Zoccoli each had an assist.
Junior Kadyn Dilger made 2 saves in the shutout. The Hornets had a home game against Willmar on Tuesday before finishing the regular season with two road games; at Delano on Thursday and Mound Westonka on Saturday.
Big Lake girls tennis
The Hornets finished their regular season with a 7-0 victory over St. John’s Prep.
Sophie Jones won the number one singles match over Grace Dauer 6-0, 6-4. Sadie Dillon won the second singles match 7-6 (2), 6-0 against Miranda Louis. Kira Browen won the three singles match 6-0, 6-1 against Sophie Nelson. Sienna McConville beat Scout Swanstrom 6-1, 6-3 during the number four singles match.
Audrey Wertish and Maddie Farnsworth defeated Alayna Neal and Ari Surma 6-1, 6-2 during the number one doubles match. Amelia Gardner and Grace Knodle defeated Lily Kuh and Elizabeth St. Hilaire 6-0, 6-1 during the twos doubles match. And at the number three doubles match Allie Fitzgibbons and
Emily Shoop took down Emma Zaun and Sophie Grandy 6-0, 6-1.
The girls play in a subsection match against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Tuesday after the Monticello Times goes to print.
Big Lake boys cross country
The boys were down to five runners at the Foley Invitational at Stone Creek Golf Course. Owen Layton (16:22.5) finished in second, Kade Layton (16:23.3) finished in third, David Guyse (17:39.6) finished in 15th, Spencer Vold (18:13.0) finished 32nd and Luke Hugo (18:34.1) finished in 47th.
As a team they finished third, 15 points behind St. Cloud Cathedral. Tanon Jacobson is out with a broken foot.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls were also down to just five runners at the Foley Invitational.
Emilee Doperalski (22:16.7) finished 38th, Campbell Slattery (23:16.1) finished in 60th, Georgia Morris (26:13.3) finished 108th, Nicole Rempel (26:14.0) was right behind her in 109th and Elsie Johnson (26:49.5) followed quickly behind in 111th place.
