mississippi 8 conference meet 2022

Kade Layton, left, Noah Mahoney, center, and Owen Layton, right, run during the Mississippi 8 conference meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Isanti Middle School.

 Michael Pappas / Union-Times

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Monticello boys cross country

Isabel Mahoney cross country conference champ 2022

Isabel Mahoney runs at the conference meet, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Isanti Middle School.
Load comments