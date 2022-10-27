Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sport events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
The boys finished second at the conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to Big Lake with three Magic runners finishing in the top 10.
Noah Mahoney (16:04.5) finished in third, Ty Brouwer (17:12.9) finished in seventh, Paul Fasen (17:28.1) finished 10th, Chris Falk (17:32.0) finished 12, Rocco Vasoli (17:49.5) finished 17th, Jack Geislinger (18:22.0) finished 24th and Ezra Pemberton (18:42.6) finished 33rd.
The section meet is on Thursday at Bertram Park beginning at 4:15. Top two teams advance to the state meet. Last year the Magic finished as state runner-ups.
Monticello girls cross country
Isabel Mahoney re-broke her own record and finished as the individual meet champion with a time of 18:42.1 as the Magic finished as conference runner-ups on Tuesday, Oct. 18 as thre girls finished in the top ten.
Josey Nygaard (19:12.6) finished in third, Mesh Morris (20:07.2) finished in ninth, Alexis Rimmer (20:42.2) finished 11th, Hope Guertin (22:07.9) finished 23rd, Anabella Witschen (22:09.6) finished 24th and Keyarra Volkmuth (22:13.7) finished in 25th.
Mahoney, Nygaard, Morris and Rimmer all earned Mississippi 8 All-Conference honors.
The section meet is on Thursday at Bertram Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Monticello football
The Magic won their last regular season game of the year, 39-14 over Sauk Rapids-Rice to get back to .500 at 4-4. The win helped them earn #2 seed in the section 6AAAAA playoffs and a first round bye. They’ll play the winner of Buffalo and Rogers at home this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Major Jungles ran in a touchdown and junior defensive lineman Adam Fluekiger had a pick-six in the victory.
Monticello volleyball
The girls finished the regular season with a tournament in Moorhead on Friday, Oct. 21 and Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Magic went 1-3 with a win against Osseo and losses to Nevis, Wadena-Deer Creek and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
The M8 champions earned the #1 seed in the section 5AAA playoffs and play Minneapolis Edison on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Monticello High School.
Last year Monticello won the section championship for the first time in program history on their way to being state consolation champions.
Big Lake boys cross country
The Hornets boys three-peated as conference champions. They won their third straight conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Owen Layton (15:52) was the individual champion. Kade Layton (15:58) was second, Jack Leuer (16:17) was fourth and Spencer Vold (17:23) was eighth as all four finished All-Conference.
David Guyse (17:52) finished in 19th and earned Honorable Mention All-Conference. Alton Ahamed (18:22) finished 19th, Gavin Vold (19:41) finished 42nd and Luke Hugo (19:54) finished 46th.
The section meet is at Bertram Park in Monticello on Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. The Hornets won the meet last year on their way to being state champions.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls finished the conference meet from Tuesday, Oct. 18 in sixth with 176 points.
Emilee Doperalski (22:21.0) finished 27th, Campbell Slattery (23:26.0) finished 32nd, Nicole Rempel (24:48.1) finished 39th, Jadyn Rust (25:34.1) finished 42nd, Elsie Johnson (25:35.6) finished 43rd and Georgia Morris (25:35.6) finished 44th.
All the girls improved their times by around a minute at least from the last time they ran at Isanti Middle School.
Their next meet is the section meet on Thursday in Monticello at Bertram Regional Park beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Big Lake volleyball
Their regulation season concluded with a 0-3 (18-25, 19-25, 20-25) loss to North Branch on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The section 5AAA playoffs started on Wednesday when the Hornets hosted Fridley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.