Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
The boys ran in the Tiger Invite in Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 11. They came in second place with 66 points to Big Lake.
Senior Noah Mahoney (16:01.7) finished in third. Junior Ty Brouwer (17:22.6) also cracked the top ten coming in ninth. Junior Chris Falk (17:29.9) placed 12th, junior Paul Fasen (17:36.7) finished in 19th, senior Rocco Vasoli (18:06.4) finished in 28th, junior Jack Geislinger (18:38.8) finished 45th and sophomore Ezra Pemberton (18:46.4) rounded out the top seven at 49th.
Mahoney set the school record by two seconds with his finish. Tuesday is the conference meet at Isanti Middle School.
Monticello girls cross country
The girls ran in the Tiger Invite in Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and finished in third with 107 points behind Forest Lake and Duluth East. Freshman Isabel Mahoney (19:09.9) came in second overall among individuals continuing her impressive season.
Junior Josey Nygaard (20:10.9) finished in ninth, eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (20:52.1) finished in 15th, senior Anabella Witschen (22:42.1) finished 45th, junior Makenna Lutes (22:45.3) finished in 46th, sophomore Keyarra Volkmuth (23:13.4) finished in 57th and seventh grader Phoebe Figenshau (23:29.4) cracked Monti’s top seven and finished 60th overall.
Tuesday was the conference meet at Isanti Middle School.
Monticello football
The Magic dropped their game last Friday, Oct. 14 to Andover 46-7. Griffen Fieldseth scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and Andrew Roff made the extra point.
Monti football drops to 3-4 on the season with their final regular season game on the road Wednesday against Sauk Rapids-Rice. Section 6AAAAA playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Monticello girls soccer
The Magic started off section 6AA playoffs with a bang. They hosted Princeton on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and beat the Tigers 10-1. Senior Sophia Haase continued her torrid pace with 4 goals and added an assist.
Junior Bella Vasoli had 2 goals and an assist and senior Olivia Hanson had a goal and 3 assists. They hosted Big Lake on Tuesday and the winner plays in the section championship on Thursday.
Monticello swim and dive
The Magic once again won the conference title and have now won the Mississippi 8 in both seasons with Stacy Biegler at the helm.
They beat Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for the conference championship with both teams entering the meet undefeated in conference.
Monticello won 113-68. Senior Pearl Keene (201.30) broke 200 for the first time on the diving board this season.
They also competed at true team sections on Saturday, Oct. 15. They finished as section champs and set a lot of PR’s.
Adalynn Biegler continues her excellent season by breaking the true team section record in the 50 freestyle at 52.86, breaking the previous record of 53.
Tuesday was senior/parents night against Buffalo.
Monticello girls tennis
The individual section 5AA tennis tournament began on Monday. Rebecca Rousslang and Adah Mattson played in the singles tournament while Ava Melvin paired up with Lily Levanduski and Sammi May and Samantha Voll played doubles.
Melvin and Levanduski won their first match of the day 6-2, 6-0 before losing to top seeded Bethany Smith/Avery Spratt from Maple Grove. May and Voll won their first match 6-0, 6-0 against Anna McConnell/Hosana Essiomley from Patrick Henry before also losing to a pair from Maple Grove.
Rousslang beat Camille Lebreton from Robbinsdale Armstrong 6-0, 6-2 in the first round. In her second match she defeated Ajena Yang out of Park Center, 6-0, 6-1 before falling to #2 seed Alex Repplier 6-0, 6-1.
Mattson lost her first match 6-1, 6-1 to Peyton Erickson from Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Big Lake boys cross country
The Hornets ran in the Tiger Invitational at Princeton Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in their last regular season event before the conference meet this Tuesday. They won the meet with 57 points, nine points ahead of Monticello.
Owen Layton (15:54.5) broke 16 minutes again to finish in second. Kade Layton (16:02.8) finished in fourth place, Jack Leuer (16:41.1) finished in sixth as the Hornets top three runners continued to impress.
Spencer Vold (17:42.2) finished in 20th, David Guyse (18:00.5) finished in 25th, Alton Ahamed (18:48.8) finished in 52nd and Luke Hugo (19:04.2) rounded out the top seven at 59th.
“Our top three are racing pretty well right now. They are in control of their paces and are able to respond to surges during the race. Owen and Kade have been strong the last several years, but are at another level right now. Jack has been caught between packs the last couple races, which really didn’t help with the windy conditions, but he is also moving his name into the top 10-15 at the state meet conversation,” stated Head Coach Todd Trutna.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls took tenth at the Tiger Invite on Tuesday, Oct. 11 after just five varsity runners were able to compete. Emilee Doperalski (22:32.1) finished in 37th, Campbell Slattery (23:03.1) was 54th, Nicole Rempel (25:20.6) was 74th, Georgia Morris (26:42.8) was 83rd and right behind her was teammate Jadyn Rust (26:53.3) in 84th.
The conference meet was Tuesday at Isanti Middle School.
Big Lake boys soccer
The boys season came to an end on Saturday, Oct. 15 when they dropped their section game to Princeton 4-0 on the road. The Tigers scored three goals in the second half to pull away from the Hornets.
It was a tough season with at least four players missing major time due to injury. The good news is the majority of the main 11 return for next year.
Big Lake swim and dive
The girls were in Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and participated in the true team section meet on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The top finishers for the Hornets were: Emilie Kirchoff (28.07) finished 15th in the 50 free and 14th in the 100 backstroke (1:11.51), Emily Edlund (1:03.08) finished 18th in the 100 free and the 400 freestyle relay team of Edlund, Abigail Fridgen, Adelyn Fox and Kirchoff (4:30.78) finished in 20th.
Big Lake volleyball
The Hornets hosted St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday, Oct. 11 for their last regular season home match. They lost 3-0 (21-25, 25-20, 25-18).
They then played in a tournament at Bloomington Jefferson High School on Saturday, Oct. 15. They Lost 2-0 to the host school before beating Spring Lake Park 2-0. Their tournament ended in a 2-0 loss to Mound Westonka.
Their last regular season match is against North Branch on Tuesday. The section 5AAA playoffs begin Wednesday, Oct. 26 and runs through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
