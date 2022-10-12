Sports Round-up: October 13

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys cross country
The boys ran in their first race in two weeks at the Lions Invitational at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria on Saturday, Oct. 8. The boys finished in eighth place out of 27 teams with 249 points.
Senior Noah Mahoney (16:05.2) finished in fifth place. Junior Ty Brouwer (17:03.3) finished in 32nd. Junior Paul Fasen (17:20.2) finished in 52nd place, junior Chris Falk (17:33.4) finished in 62nd, senior Rocco Vasoli (18:14.7) finished in 99th and senior Ezra Brouwer (19:40.8) came in 156th out of 188 runners.
On Tuesday they ran at the Princeton Golf Course. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the conference meet at Isanti Middle School beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Monticello girls cross country
The girls ran in the Lions Invitational in Alexandria on Saturday, Oct. 8. They finished in eighth place with 232 points out of 24 teams.
Freshman Isabel Mahoney broke her own school record running the 5k in 18:49.0 to finish in seventh. Junior Josey Nygaard finished in 11th and set her PR at 19:15.4, which also tied her for third on the school big board.
Freshman Meah Morris (20:10.8) finished in 33rd, eighth grader Alexis Rimmer (20:59.0) finished in 67th, sophomore Keyarra Volkmuth (22:35.5) finished 115th, junior Hope Guertin (23:14.2) finished in 131st place while junior Katrina Hellman (23:17.3) finished in 134th.
On Tuesday they ran at the Princeton Golf Course. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the conference meet at Isanti Middle School beginning at 4:15 p.m.
Monticello boys soccer
The Magic finish the regular season 6-8-2 after dropping their regular season finale 5-0 at Breck.
Monticello earned the fourth seed in the upcoming section 6AA tournament. They host #5 Becker at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Winner plays the winner of Willmar/Rockford on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Monti will host if Rockford wins, but would travel to Willmar otherwise. Start time is TBD.
Monticello girls soccer
The Magic finished the regular season 12-2-2 and earned the top seed for the section 6AA playoffs after they beat Hutchinson 10-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Bella Vasoli had a hat-trick, Sophia Haase had 4 goals, Jaeda Smith-Olson had 2 goals and Olivia Dunn scored a goal as well.
#1 Monticello hosts #8 Princeton at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. If they win they’ll play the winner of Big Lake and Becker on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game plays in the section championship game on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Haase finished the regular season 12th in the state with 22 goals and tied for seventh in the state with 14 assists.
Monticello swim and dive
The Magic beat Princeton on Thursday, Oct. 6 117-64. Eighth grader Adalynn Biegler broke Princeton’s pool record in the 50 free. Her time of 24.20 broke the 25-year-old pool record of 24.69.
Eighth grader Chloe Schwietering set her PR with a diving score of 215.30.
Monticello remains undefeated in conference dual meets under second year Head Coach Stacy Biegler.
Big Lake boys cross country
The Hornets won the Becker Invite after they took the top three individual spots. Owen Layton (16:09.7), Kade Layton (16:14.2) and Jack Leuer (16:59.2) went one-two-three respectively. It was Owen’s third win of the year. Spencer Vold (17:38.5) finished in ninth, Alton Ahamed (17:50.9) finished 14th, right behind him was David Guyse (17:53.1) in 15th and Luke Hugo (19:04.2) finished in 40th.
As a team they scored 29, 15 points ahead of host school Becker. Tuesday they ran at Princeton and on Tuesday, Oct. 17 is the conference meet at Isanti Middle School.
Big Lake girls cross country
The girls took fourth at the Becker invite with only five varsity runners. Emilee Doperalski (22:30.7) took 16th, Campbell Slattery (23:06.9) finished in 20th, Nicole Rempel (25:52.2) placed 35th, Georgia Morris (25:59.1) right behind her in 36th and Elsie Johnson (27:14.2) finished shortly thereafter in 38th.
On Tuesday they ran at Princeton and next Tuesday, Oct. 17 is the conference meet at Isanti Middle School.
Big Lake football
Big Lake dropped to 0-6 on the gridiron after a 68-0 loss to Hutchinson on Friday, Oct. 7. Senior Nolan Miller led the team with 48 rushing yards on 10 attempts with a long run of 18 yards. He also had a sack on defense. Braedyn Wemple recovered a fumble.
The Hornets finish the regular season with two home games. They host St. Francis on Friday at 7 p.m. for their 2022 homecoming game. They close it out with Rocori on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. The section 6AAAA football tournament begins on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The higher seed hosts.
Big Lake girls soccer
The girls finish the regular season 8-4-3 after going 1-0-2 over the last week. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Hornets beat Willmar 1-0 thanks to Lexi Moen’s game-winning-goal. Dilger made 7 saves to preserve her eighth shutout of the season.
After that the girls tied Delano 0-0 on the road on Thursday, Oct. 6. Dilger made 31 saves for her ninth shutout of the season. On Saturday, Oct. 8 they tied with Mound Westonka 1-1. Moen scored the goal and Dilger made 13 saves. Dilger’s 181 saves are seventh in the state.
Big Lake earned the #4 seed for the section 6AA playoffs. They host #5 Becker on Wednesday for the first game. The winner takes on the winner of #1 Monticello and #8 Princeton on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Big Lake swim and dive
The girls were in Chisago Lakes for a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6. Scores were not reported.
Big Lake tennis
Big Lake tennis had their season come to an end during a subsection match against Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Hornets lost 6-1 with their only win coming from Amelia Gardner and Grace Knodle. The second doubles partners won 6-4, 7-6.
