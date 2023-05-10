Boys’ golf
Monti shot their lowest round since 2018 with a 308 during a conference meet in Chisago Lakes. They won by 13 strokes over the host school and were led by freshman Brady McGriff and Carter Lemke who tied for second together after shooting a 76 (par 72). Senior Brady Bergstrom and junior Quinten Haas tied for fifth (78).
Boys’ lacrosse
The boys won their first game of the season on Monday. They won a road game at Becker 12-6. Michael Jones had a hat trick and Gunner Simon had a 2 goal 2 assist game. Mason Bauer made 9 saves.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Magic went back-to-back for their first two wins of the year and are now 2-5. They got Addison Kiphuth back from injury and her impact was immediate. She scored 6 goals and had 7 points in a 19-2 win over St. Cloud last Friday and on Monday she had another 4 goals for a 5-point game in an 18-5 win over Becker. Brookelyn Lindberg had a 5 assist game against St. Cloud. It was the most assists for the Magic since Morgynn Spears had 5 in an overtime win over Orono on May 7, 2021.
Softball
After back-to-back wins, the Magic have dropped their last four against some stiff competition. They lost both in a doubleheader to 6-2 St. Francis, dropped a game to 8-4 Becker on the road and also lost to 7-4 Big Lake. All of which are one-two-three in the M8 standings.
Boys’ tennis
Monti swept Big Lake 7-0 on Wednesday, May 3. Number one singles Ryan Schyma, number two singles Hayden Miller and number three singles Ethan Kuhn all won 6-0, 6-0. Four singles Matteus Sundine won 6-1, 6-0. One dubs William Kuhn and Wyatt Hanson and two dubs Rylan Fierabend and Caleb Kalnbach both won 6-0, 6-0. Three dubs Tristan Simard and Peyton Goyler won 6-0, 6-1.
On Thursday, May 4 they beat Princeton 5-2. Schyma, E. Kuhn, and Sundine all got singles wins. Hanson and Miller (one dubs) and Simard Goyler got doubles wins.
Boys’ track and field
The Magic were in Buffalo on Tuesday, May 2. Paul Fasen (10:35.03) won the 3200 for their only win of the day.
On Thursday, May 4 they traveled to Cambridge-Isanti for a meet, and over the weekend they were at the Central MN Mega Meet at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School. They were the meet champs with 123 points.
They got wins from the 4x800 relay team (8:27.23, Ty Brouwer, Rocco Vasoli, Fasen and Ayden Smith), the 4x400 relay (3:33.64, Hess, Geislinger, Brouwer and Fasen), the 4x200 relay team (1:31.99, Hess, Witschen, Geislinger and Beucler), Noah Mahoney in the 1600 (4:29.59) and 3200 (9:40.41) and Brouwer in the 800 (2:01.45).
Girls’ track and field
Monti was in Buffalo for an invite on Tuesday, May 2. They won the meet by 42 points despite the cold and windy conditions. Emelia Skistad broke the school record once again in a win during the 100 (12.37). Adrienne Hansen won the 400 (1:03.97). Isabel Mahoney won the 800 (2:36.14) and the 1600 (5:26.37). The 4x200 relay team of Hope Guertin, Kacie Lilledahl, Kaela Skistad and Emelia Skistad (first, 1:48.19) were impressive. The 4x400 team of Sophia Haase, Adrienne Hansen, Anabella Witschen and Shalyn Adams (4:30.72) won by nearly 10 seconds. Haase, Anabella Witschen, Skylar Ellis and Adams teamed up to win the 4x800 (10:49.86).
At the Mega Meet in Brainerd, they were once again meet champs with a score of 140, 25 points clear of North Branch. Monti got individual track wins from Sasha Steinbach in the 100 (12.79), Emelia Skistad in the 200 (26.05), Kaela Skistad in the 400 (58.42), Haase in the 800 (2:33.14), and Mahoney in the 3200 (11:13.81).
The relay teams held up their end of the bargain per usual. Sasha Steinbach, Kacie Lilledahl, Lauren Hansen and Lily Manning (52.26) won the 4x100 and the team of Steinbach, Lilledahl, Kaela Skistad and Emelia Skistad (1:47.73) won the 4x200.
