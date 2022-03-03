Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys basketball
Magic boys basketball went 1-2 last week and remain a game above .500. On Thursday, Feb. 24 they lost 70-64 on the road in North Branch. Senior guard Brady Thompson led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds. They allowed 40 points in the first half and weren’t able to climb out of the hole. The next day on Friday, Feb. 25 they traveled to Becker and fell 73-61. Senior guard Carson Kolles had a game-high 27. They got back home on Monday, Feb. 28 and got back on track. They beat St. Francis 71-66 behind another 27 from Kolles. With 581 points this season Kolles now sits at fifth all-time in program history for points scored with 1,271 to date. Monticello (13-12, 9-4) closes out the regular season at home against Big Lake (12-11, 5-7) on Thursday.
Big Lake Boys basketball
The Hornets split 1-1 last week between Zimmerman and Princeton. They traveled to Zimmerman on Thursday, Feb. 24 and won 78-67. They lost the next day on the road again versus Princeton 80-60. Big Lake (12-11, 5-7) finishes the regular season with Fridley (8-15) on Tuesday, Monticello (13-12, 9-4) on Thursday and Becker (15-8, 8-4) on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.