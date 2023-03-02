Kane LaPointe

Senior wrestler Kane LaPointe qualifies for the Class AA individual state tournament with a second place finish at the Section 6AA tournament last weekend. LaPointe was one of five Hornets to qualify.

 Jim Morris

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Big Lake boys basketball

Raegan Bryant state gymnastics meet 2023

Monti gymnast Raegan Bryant finished 12th in all-around scoring at the Class AA individual gymnastics meet last Saturday. She also finished 8th on the floor, 13th on vault, 25th on beam and 35th on bars. 
