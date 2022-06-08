Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake golf
The section 7AAA golf tournament took place in Hinckley on Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 4. Top scoring team and top five scoring individuals not on the top team advance to state.
Ryker Stukenholtz and Tyler Anderson were the top scoring boys for the Hornets. They shot 84 on day one and missed the cut by just a couple strokes.
Britney Krumrei and Kylie Thomas tied for the Hornet lead with a 101 on day one. Nobody on the girls team made the cut.
Big Lake softball
Big Lake softball saw an unfortunate end to their season. After being named the top seed in the section, they lost their first game to Becker and saw themselves drop immediately to the elimination bracket.
They beat Princeton to stay alive the same day after losing to Becker. Their next opponent was St. Francis, a team Big Lake was 2-0 against on the year. But it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season and the Fighting Saints edged the Hornets, 3-2 to end Big Lake’s season on Wednesday, June 1.
The Saints scored three in the first inning and the damage was done. They chased Sydnie Loftus from the game after just a third of an inning. Loftus allowed three runs on four hits and a walk. Emmy Bowne came in to pitch the rest of the game. Bowne struck out 16 and allowed just three hits in 6.2 innings of work.
Loftus did her best to make up for her pitching mistakes by having the only 2 RBI of the game for Big Lake, but they mustered just seven hits themselves, five of those coming from the rest of the lineup outside of Loftus.
The Hornets scored one in the bottom of the first and one in the bottom of the third, but that was the last of the scoring and their final run of the season.
Monticello golf
The section 7AAA golf tournament for boys and girls took place in Hinckley over two days from Thursday, June 2 and Saturday, June 4 with a day in between. The top team and the top five individuals not on the top team advance to state.
Nobody from Monticello advanced to the state tournament. Brady Bergstrom and Tommy Disch tied for 11th amongst individuals as the highest finishers for Monticello with a two-day score of 158. Bergstrom shot 81 on day one and 77 on day two. Disch shot 78 on day one and 80 on day two. No other Magic boys made the cut after day one.
Brianna Brant was the only Monti girl to make the cut. Brant had a total score of 179. She shot 88 on day one and 91 on day two. 179 was good for tenth place amongst individuals, eight strokes back of qualifying for state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.