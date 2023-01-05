Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Games that were scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic picked up their first win of the season in a 65-61 win over St. Cloud Apollo on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Monti led 30-24 at halftime and held on to win thanks to junior forward Patrick Shobe and sophomore guard Brayden Dollard’s 16 points each.
Monticello is now 1-5 this year after going 1-1 in the Granite City Classic last week. They lost a close one to Bemidji on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. It was 69-64 in a game played at St. John’s University. Monti scored 38 points in the second half of their comeback attempts after they trailed by eight at half.
On Friday Monti hosts North Branch (5-2) at 7 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 9 they host Zimmerman (2-7) at 7 p.m. and they play their third straight home game the next day when Becker (3-3) comes to MHS for a game at 6:30.
North Wright County girls hockey
The RiverHawks shut out Chaska/Chanhassen 5-0 on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in the last game of the Mid-Winter Meltdown at Eden Prairie Community Center. They finished the week with a win after starting the week 0-2.
They lost 3-2 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s last Tuesday. They lost 5-4 to Roseau last Wednesday before their win last Thursday. Junior forward Adrienne Hansen had 1 goal and 2 assists against Chaska/Chanhassen. Junior forward Ali Schaefer scored a goal. Sophomore Roz Landkammer scored a goal and sophomore Izzy Cheney had an assist. North Wright County outshot C/C 48-11.
On Thursday they play Rogers at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. On Saturday they play Minnetonka at Pagel Ice Arena.
Monticello swim and dive
The Magic were in Brainerd on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. Electronic results are currently unavailable.
Big Lake boys basketball
The Hornets went 1-1 at the Delano Holiday Tournament. They lost 77-74 to Hermantown last Thursday which snapped a five-game winning streak to begin the season. They won their next game 70-68 to Watertown-Mayer the next day to improve to 6-1.
On Friday they play Becker at Becker High School and on Tuesday, Jan. 10 they play Princeton at 7 p.m. at Big Lake High School.
Big Lake girls basketball
The Hornets went 0-2 last week during the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Apollo High School last Thursday and Friday. Junior Rylie Sternquist had 17 points in a 65-45 loss to Rockford and 12 points in a loss to Holdingford. Eighth-grader Ashley Fitzgibbons scored 11 and 13 points respectively for Big Lake.
Their next two games are on the road. Friday they play against Becker and next Tuesday they in Princeton. Next Thursday, Jan. 12 they have a home game against North Branch at 7 p.m. They have a week off and then play Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 5:45 p.m.
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles are 4-4 after dropping their last game. They lost 8-4 to Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Hockey Center on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. On Thursday they play Pine City Area at Pine City Civic Center. On Saturday they play La Crescent-Hokah at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena at 3 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 they play Cambridge-Isanti at Isanti Ice Arena.
Big Lake Wrestling
The Hornets traveled to Fargo, ND for the Rumble on the Red tournament at the Fargo Dome from last Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, through Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Nolan Reiter took second at 145 lbs as the Hornets’ top finisher.
At 106 lbs. Kale Westgaard beat Grady Iverson (Bismarck Century) on a fall at 0:27 before losing his next two matches on falls. Cash Stortz went 4-2 and won seventh at 120 lbs. Dallas Sibbet went 1-2 at 132 lbs. with a 12-4 major decision win over Grant Wagner (Oakes). Reiter went 4-1 losing the first-place match to Koy Buesgens (New Prague). Zack Smith went 2-2 at 145 lbs. and lost in the third consolation round. John Murphy went 2-2 at 182 lbs. He won his first two matches on a fall at 0:23 and a 13-4 major decision. Kane Lapointe won seventh place at 285 lbs.
