Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic dropped their last two games and now sit at 1-12 this season. On Thursday, Jan. 19 they lost 72-61 to St. Francis. Sophomore forward Jackson Soroko had a team-high 18 points. Junior guard BJ Obiri had 15 and sophomore guard Brayden Dollard had 14.
On Monday they fell to Sauk Rapids-Rice 85-62 on the road.
On Tuesday night they had a home game against Cambridge-Isanti. On Thursday they have a road game with North Branch, on Monday, Jan. 30 they are home against Rocori at 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 31 they’re on the road against Becker. That game is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
Monticello girls basketball
The girls improved to 12-3, 4-1 in the Mississippi 8 after their 64-50 win over St. Francis on Thursday, Jan. 19. Freshman point guard Sam Voll had a game-high 23 points with 5 assists and 5 steals. Senior forward Miranda Smith dropped a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Senior guard Lily Manning had 10 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals. Monti had 15 steals as a team.
Monticello (12-3, 4-1 Mississippi 8) had a road game against Cambridge-Isanti (9-4, 3-1) on Tuesday. On Thursday the Magic host North Branch (4-9, 1-4) at 7 p.m. On Friday they’re on the road against Rocori and have another away game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 against #2 Becker (11-2, 6-0). After Thursday their next home game isn’t until Tuesday, Feb. 7 against Eden Valley-Watkins.
Monticello dance team
Hannah Chaffins, Josie Johnson, and Mya Ritter were all named All-Conference dancers for the 2022-23 Mississippi 8 season. Jaya Johnson, Madelyn Rondorf, and Mette Severson were All-Conference honorable mention.
On Saturday at 11 a.m. Monticello is hosting a home invitational.
Monticello boys hockey
The Moose have won three in a row after their last loss to Delano. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 they beat Northern Edge 13-1. Sophomore Landen Scherber and senior Quintin Brooks both had 2 goal/2 assist games. Senior Jake Larson had 2 goals and 1 assist and senior Brady Bergstrom had 3 assists. Junior Owen Soderholm made 9 saves on 10 shots in 34 minutes and senior Thor Lemke made 6 saves on 6 shots in 17 minutes. Senior Matthew Raiche scored his first career varsity goal and added an assist for a two-point night.
On Thursday, Jan. 19 Monti beat Cambridge-Isanti 3-2. Scherber (Cam Schmitz, Roman Thompson) scored the game-winning goal at 15:13 of the third. Alec Mayer (Gunnar Simon, Thompson) and Larson (Tyler Bitz, Tyler Miller) had the other two goals. Soderholm made 23 saves on 25 shots (.920 percent) in the win.
On Monday earlier this week, the Moose handled Mound Westonka easily for a 9-1 win. Scherber and senior Robbie Harris both had 2 goals. Seven different Moose skaters scored two points. Soderholm made 23 saves (.958 percent). Senior Andrew Roff and junior Brodie Mich both scored their first career varsity goals.
Monticello (10-6-1, 7-0-1 Mississippi 8) played Northern Edge (1-13, 1-5) on Tuesday. On Thursday they host Hutchinson (6-8) at 7 p.m. for the first of five straight home games and on Saturday they play Alexandria (4-10-1) at 3 p.m.
Monticello boys swim and dive
On Saturday, Jan. 21 the Magic swam at the True Team state tournament at the University of Minnesota and finished in sixth place as a team with 1332.5 points. Breck Blake won with 2166.
The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Bad Heart Bull, Jason Jones, Grant Stahlback, and Carson Callstrom finished ninth with a time of 1:44.80. Josh Miller (12th), Jake Lindstrom (26th), Tyler Grue (29th) and Noah Mahoney (30th) all swam in the 200 free.
Jones (12th), Rocco Vasol (27th), and Lincoln Heckendorf (44th) swam in the 200 IM.
Paul Fasen (sixth), Callstrom (12th), Stahlback (17th), and Marvin Tapiz Dominguez (39th) swam in the 50 free.
Stahlback (10th), Bad Heart Bull (15th), Jacob Olarte (43rd), and Henry Hanson (45th) swam in the 100-yard fly.
Fasen (fifth), Miller (15th), Callstrom (21st), and Landyn Arnold (39th) swam in the 100 free.
On Thursday, Jan. 19 the boys were on the road against Cambridge-Isanti and won 90-87.
On Tuesday Monti hosted Buffalo for their Splash Out Cancer Night for Monticello diver MJ Arns and a Buffalo mom who contracted Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Big Lake boys hockey
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey split their last two games. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 they beat Moose Lake Area 5-1. Brayden Graning and Gunnar Hanson both had two goals with Graning adding an assist for a three-point night. Goalie Declan Weber made 19 saves (.950 percent).
On Thursday, Jan. 19 they lost 7-0 to Chisago Lakes.
On Tuesday earlier this week, the Eagles’ game against Mora/Milaca was postponed. On Thursday Becker/Big Lake (7-9, 1-6) play River Lakes (4-12-1), on Saturday they play Breckenridge/Wahpeton (0-15), and on Tuesday, Jan. 31 they play Prairie Centre (5-9).
Big Lake wrestling
On Thursday, Jan. 19 the Hornets were in a triangular at Chisago Lakes with Forest Lake. Big Lake beat Chisago Lakes 55-24 and lost to Forest Lake 45-25.
On Saturday, Jan. 21 they wrestled in the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Invitational. Senior Nolan Reiter was the 145 lb. champion after beating Evan Moscho (Rocori) on a major decision 15-5. Sophomore Cash Stortz won third place at 120 lbs., sophomore Dallas Sibbet won fourth place at 132 lbs., junior Zack Smith won third at 152 lbs., sophomore Carson Gellerman won third at 170 lbs., and senior Kane Lapointe was the heavyweight third place finisher.
On Thursday at 6 p.m. Big Lake hosts Becker for a Mississippi 8 dual match. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 they travel to Hutchinson High School for a quad.
