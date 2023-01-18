Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic fell to 1-10 on the season after losing their last three games. They lost 70-54 to Becker on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 94-56 to Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 12, and 65-49 to Chisago Lakes on Monday.
The boys are a young team but are getting good minutes from junior guard BJ Obiri, junior guard Haden Katzenberger, junior guard Ryan Schyma, junior forward Patrick Schobe, sophomore forward Jackson Soroko, junior guard Tommy Disch, and sophomore guard Brayden Dollard.
Senior guard Jordan Horst has appeared in three games so far this season.
Monti has back-to-back road games against St. Francis Thursday evening and Sauk Rapids-Rice on Monday, Jan. 23. They’re home again Tuesday, Jan. 24 against Cambridge-Isanti at 7 p.m.
Monticello girls basketball
The girls have won back-to-back games after losing just their third game to Becker last Tuesday. They lost to the Bulldogs 70-54 after holding freshman guard Sam Voll to just three points.
Voll and the Magic bounced back against Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 12 in a narrow 62-58 win. Voll had 14 points and senior Olivia Hanson dropped a game-high 17. They scored 38 points in the second half after trailing by nine at halftime. They still have yet to lose back-to-back games this season.
They improved to 11-3 after beating Chisago Lakes 61-24 on Monday night. Senior guard Lily Manning and Voll both dropped 14 points to lead Monti.
On Thursday the girls are on the road against St. Francis. Tuesday, Jan. 24 they’re on the road again against Cambridge-Isanti. Their next home game is Thursday, Jan. 26 against North Branch starting at 7 p.m.
Monticello dance team
The Magic completed the conference season on Saturday, Jan. 14 when they traveled to North Branch. High kick took second and jazz took third.
On Monday night they were in Big Lake for the first-ever Big Lake Invitational. They scored the highest scores in program history and both jazz and high kick took first place out of seven teams.
Monticello boys swim and dive
The Magic participated in True Team sections on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Sauk Rapids High School. They qualified for True Team State which takes place this Saturday at the University of Minnesota starting at noon.
Monticello had two relay teams take first-place; Paul Fasen (1:51.31) took second in the 200 free, Josh Miller (51.60) took second in the 100 free, Gabe McDermott (367.15) took second in the one-meter dive, Miller, Grant Stahlback, Noah Mahoney, and Fasen (1:35.72) won the 200 free relay, and Fasen, Carson Callstrom, Ethan Bad Heart Bull, and Miller (3:23.86) won the 400 free relay.
Big Lake boys basketball
The Hornets dropped two close games that sandwiched a win against North Branch. On Tuesday, Jan. 10 they fell 93-89 to Princeton. Trevor Maruska and Owen Layton both had a team-high 18 points. Owen Wilczek had 17 of his own.
On Thursday, Jan. 12 they beat the Vikings 71-57 on the road. Wilczek and Owen Layton tied for a team-high 16 points. Mitchell Hill had 15 points.
On Monday they fell in a barn burner 99-96 tp Cambridge-Isanti. Wilczek and Hill both went off for 27 points.
Next up for Big Lake is a home game Friday against Chisago Lakes starting at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 they’re home again against St. Francis also at 7 p.m.
Big Lake girls basketball
The girls nearly picked up their first win of the season when they dropped a close one to North Branch. On Thursday, Jan. 12 they lost 59-56 despite 23 points from Ashley Fitzgibbons and 14 from Emma Jacobs.
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 they lost 63-46 to Princeton. Rylie Sternquist had a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
They’re at home this Thursday against Chisago Lakes starting at 7 p.m. Friday they’re on the road against Sauk Rapids-Rice at 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 24 they’re at St. Francis High School.
Big Lake dance team
On Saturday, Jan. 14 the Hornets concluded the conference schedule when they traveled to North Branch.
On Monday the team made history when they hosted the first-ever Big Lake Invitational. The kick team set a new program record by breaking 300 for the first time scoring 306. The previous high was 297 during the 2020-21 season. They took third out of seven teams.
The jazz team also set a new program record scoring 307, good for a second-place finish. The previous record was 306 also from the 2020-21 season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.