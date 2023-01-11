Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys hockey
The Moose lost their last game 6-2 to Providence Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5. Brayden Dunn (Quintin Brooks, Brady Bergstrom) and Tyler Bitz (Tyler Miller) had the two goals. Owen Soderholm made 26 saves (.812 save percent).
Tuesday they had a game against Princeton. On Thursday they host Chisago Lakes at 7 p.m. On Saturday they play on the road against Delano. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 Monticello hosts Northern Edge at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Monticello gymnastics
On Saturday, Jan. 7 the Magic competed in the Hornet Classic. Monti took second only to Big Lake after scoring 140.050. They won the bars after putting up 35.550.
Lauren Hansen (35.950) was fourth in all-around scoring. She scored 9.0 on the vault, 9.150 on the bars, 8.550 on the beam, and 9.250 on the floor. Raegan Bryant was eighth in all-around scoring. 9.200 on the vault, 8.550 on the bars, 8.450 on the beam, and 8.700 on the floor to total 34.900 all-around scoring.
Reagan Wahnschaffe scored 9.0 on the bars, 8.400 on the beam, and 8.750 on the floor. Alisha Grue scored 9.000 on the uneven bars, 7.600 on the beam, and 9.050 on the floor. Sienna Zepeda scored 8.100 on the vault, 8.650 on the bars, and 8.800 on her floor routine. Brooklyn Hansen scored 8.000 on the vault and 7.950 on the beam. Alana Becklund scored 8.750 on the bars.
“The highlight of the meet was being the top team on bars,” said Head Coach Kelly Osland. “It set the tone for the rest of the season. The work over the last few years has really taken off.”
Monticello boys swim and dive
The Magic had two meets last week. They were in Princeton on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Spring Lake Park on Saturday, Jan. 7. Monticello beat Princeton 101-79 and took second out of eight schools at the Panther Invite
Monticello boys wrestling
The wrestling team battled in a triangular against Buffalo and Coon Rapids. They lost 37-28 to Coon Rapids and beat Buffalo 58-16. Individual results are currently unavailable.
Big Lake boys basketball
In their only game of the week, the Hornets lost to the Becker Bulldogs on Friday, Jan. 6. Carson Kunz had a team-high 21 points. Mitchell Hill had 16, Trevor Maruska had 13 with five steals, and Owen Wilczek had 10 points. Big Lake led by one at halftime but was outscored 43-35 in the second half and lost 79-72.
On Tuesday they had a game against Princeton. On Thursday they’re away at North Branch and on Monday, Jan. 16 they play Cambridge-Isanti on the road. The next home game is Friday, Jan. 20 against Chisago Lakes.
Big Lake girls basketball
The Hornets lost their only game of the week 76-33 to Becker last Friday. Ashley Fitzgibbons had 13 points and Rylie Sternquist had 10. Emma Jacobs and Mya Knapp both had five rebounds. Jessie Moyer had three steals.
On Tuesday the Hornets were on the road against Princeton. On Thursday they host North Branch at 7 p.m.
Big Lake dance team
On Saturday, Jan. 7 Big Lake competed in the Bloomington Kennedy Invite. Jazz and high kick both finished third out of seven teams.
It’s the first time ever jazz and high kick both have finished top three in a competition in the same season.
Up next is the conference championships held at North Branch High School on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. Big Lake’s first-ever home invite is on Monday, Jan. 16 at Big Lake High School at 5 p.m.
Big Lake boys hockey
The Becker/Big Lake Eagles hockey co-op lost both games last week and five straight. On Thursday, Jan. 5 they played Pine City Area. They lost 7-3.
Grady Slepica (power play) (Ben Sellner, Brayden Graning) had the first goal and Brayden Graning scored unassisted twice. Andrew Holm made 42 saves (.857 percent).
On Saturday, Jan. 7 they lost 8-2 to La Crescent-Hokah. Jase Tobako (Brayden Graning) and Grayson Kipka had the two goals. Holm made 16 saves on 18 shots (.889 percent) and Declan Weber made 10 saves on 16 shots (.625 percent).
On Tuesday they had a road game against Cambridge-Isanti. On Friday they play Northern Edge at home beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday they have an away game against Prairie Centre at Todd County Expo Arena at 2:30 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 16 they play against Willmar on the road. On Tuesday, Jan. 17 they play Moose Lake Area at home beginning at 7 p.m.
