Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake dance team
The Section 4AA dance meet was on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The jazz team finished in eighth and the kick team finished 13th.
Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles co-op hockey team won three of their last four games. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 Becker/Big Lake beat Prairie Centre 6-5 in overtime. Brayden Graning (Jase Tobako, Eli Scheideman) had the game-winner in OT.
On Thursday, Feb. 2 they lost 5-0 to Princeton. They beat Moose Lake Area 4-0 the next day. Declan Weber made 29 saves in the shutout. They beat Mora/Milaca 5-3 last Saturday for their third straight game and four in five days. Scheideman had 2 goals and Samuel Rusin had 1 goal and 1 assist for a 2 point night.
Becker/Big Lake (10-11, 1-7 Mississippi 8) played Pine City Area (8-12-1, 3-7-1) on Tuesday. They finish the regular season with Bagley/Fosston (14-8) on Thursday night, Cambridge-Isanti (12-8, 7-3) at home Friday night, and River Lakes (7-12-1) Monday, Feb. 13 on the road.
Big Lake wrestling
The Big Lake wrestlers had a busy week.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31 they were at the Hutchinson Quad. Big Lake went 1-2. They beat Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 50-12 and lost to Hutchinson 42-28 and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 45-27.
They had a dual against Princeton on Thursday, Feb. 2 and lost 46-26. The next day they had a dual against Cambridge-Isanti and lost 48-27.
Sophomore Cash Stortz (120 lbs.) and senior Kane Lapointe (285 lbs.) both went 5-0. Freshman Kale Westgaard (106 lbs.) went 3-0 at the Hutchinson quad and 4-1 overall with his only loss coming against Wyatt Wald (Cambridge-Isanti).
On Thursday Big Lake travels to Andover for a triangular. The Section 6AA team wrestling tournament begins next Thursday.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic fell to 1-18 after their recent string of losses. On Tuesday, Jan. 31 they lost 92-57 to Becker. Patrick Shobe had a team-high 19 points. Jackson Soroko added 10 points as the only other Magic player to reach double figures. BJ Obiri was close with 8.
On Friday, Feb. 3 they lost to Big Lake 77-56. Brayden Dollard led Monti with 14 points. Schobe and Obiri both had 10 each. On Monday night they lost 67-51 to Willmar. Dollard had 19 and Obiri had 10. Soroko had 9.
On Friday Monticello starts a three-game road streak against Princeton (15-3, 8-1) at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 they have against Chisago Lakes (6-13, 2-7) and on Wednesday, Feb. 15 they play Fridley (5-9).
Monticello dance team
The Section 4AA dance meet was on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Monticello finished in fifth place for both jazz and kick.
Monticello boys hockey
The regular season is quickly coming to a close for the Moose. They beat Pine City Area 4-0 in their only game of the week. Sophomore Landen Scherber scored 2 goals. Senior Quintin Brooks and junior Micah Sieben had the other two goals. Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm made 19 saves for his second shutout this season.
On Tuesday Monticello (13-7-1, 9-0-1 M8) played Buffalo Tuesday night. On Friday they host Princeton (9-11, 4-5) at 7 p.m. They finish the regular season with back-to-back road games. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 they play Northern Lakes (6-13) and on Thursday, Feb. 16 they play St. Cloud Cathedral (12-9).
Monticello swim and dive
On Monday night Monticello hosted Elk River for Parent’s Night on their final dual meet of the season. Monti won 96-88.
The 2023 boys swim and dive Section 3A Tournament takes place at Willmar High School in a couple of weeks.
