Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys hoops
Magic boys basketball have won two in a row. Monticello beat St. Francis 70-57 on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Cambridge-Isanti 92-67 on Thursday, Feb. 17. Senior guard Brady Thompson led the way with 23 points. Senior guard Carson Kolles had 20. Thompson led the team with 8 boards and senior guard Wyatt Sawatzke led the team with 5 assists against the Fighting Saints. Kolles exploded for a career high 50 points against the Bluejackets. Thompson added another 23. The boys have North Branch on Thursday, Becker on Friday and St. Francis on Monday, Feb. 28.
Monticello girls hoops
The girls won a game and lost their last two. They beat St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 61-46. Eighth grade guard Samantha Voll led the way with 17. Junior guard Lily Manning added 15. On Thursday, Feb. 17 they lost to Zimmerman, 71-65. Junior guard Olivia Manning had a game-high 23 points. They lost the next night on Friday, Feb. 18 against Cambridge-Isanti. Hanson scored 13 for the Magic. They finish the regular season on the road against Chisago Lakes on Wednesday and in Big Lake on Thursday.
Big Lake boys hoops
The Hornets have won two straight games. They beat Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 98-75 and St. Francis on Friday, Feb. 18, 62-54. Kade Layton killed the Wildcats with 27 points. Their game Tuesday against Becker was postponed due to weather. They’re on the road Thursday against Zimmerman and Friday against Princeton.
Big Lake girls hoops
The Hornets have lost their last two games after picking up their first win of the season. They fell 43-34 to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and 73-20 to Willmar on Monday. They finish their regular season against Monticello at home on Thursday.
Big Lake boys hockey
The Becker/Big Lake co-op hockey team concluded their season last week. They lost to Bagley/Fosston 6-1 on Thursday, Feb. 17 and then to Princeton 10-0 in the section 5A play-in game on Saturday, Feb. 19. Junior Charley Pishney scored the Eagles last goal of the season.
