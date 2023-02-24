Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake boys basketball
Big Lake’s offense propelled them to two victories in their last two games. On Tuesday, Feb. 14 they beat Cambridge-Isanti 90-80 and two days later beat Chisago Lakes 95-84.
The Hornets scored 59 points in the second half against the Bluejackets. Senior guard Mitchell Hill scored a team-high 23 points. Junior point guard Trevor Maruska scored 21 points and freshman Owen Wilczek dropped 17. Junior forward Isaiah Terlinden chipped in 10 of his own points.
Five Hornets scored in double digits against the Wildcats. Wilczek led the team with 23, Hill had 19, Maruska had 16, junior Owen Layton had 14, and Terlinden had 11. Senior Carson Kunz just missed out with 8 points.
Weather permitting, Big Lake hosts Annandale on Thursday before traveling for an away game at Spectrum on Friday. The regular season ends next week. Big Lake has a home game against Monticello on Tuesday, Feb. 28, another home game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, Mar. 2, and an away game at St. Francis on Friday, Mar. .
Big Lake girls basketball
Big Lake went 0-4 last week. They lost to Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Two days later they lost to Chisago Lakes. The next day they lost to Delano and on Monday, Feb. 20 they lost to Willmar.
The regular season ends this week. On Tuesday they played St. Francis and weather permitting play Monticello Thursday evening in Monti. Tip-off against the Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The 5AAA Section Tournament starts on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The quarterfinals will take place at the higher seed’s school with Buffalo High School hosting the semis and final.
Big Lake gymnastics
The Hornets were Section 7A champions and qualified for the Class A state meet on Thursday and Friday.
Britney Krumrei qualified individually for the vault, bars, beam, floor and all-around. Autumn Grunewald qualified individually for the vault, bars, beam and floor. Amber Grunewald qualified on the bars and floor. Katie Goracke qualified on the bars. Grace McCrone qualified on the beam and Allie Goracke qualified on the floor.
The Class A state meet is on Friday starting at 6 p.m. and the individual meet is on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles lost to Sauk Rapids-Rice in the first round of the section 5A playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 18. Brayden Graning (Jase Tobako) scored at 5:41 of the third period. Declan Weber made 14 saves on 18 shots in 24:48 minutes and Andrew Holm made 17 saves on 19 shots in 26:12 minutes.
Big Lake wrestling
Big Lake beat Zimmerman 54-24 in the first round of the 2023 Wrestling MSHSL Section 6AA Team Tournament. In the quarterfinals, they lost 51-18 to St. Francis. St. Francis eventually lost to Becker in the championship match.
The Section 6AA individual tourney is scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Becker High School.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic had a tough time going 0-3 last week. They lost 88-75 to Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Feb. 14. They lost 92-66 the next day to Fridley and on Friday, Feb. 17 they lost 81-62 to St. Francis.
The regular season comes to a close next week. On Tuesday they played Cambridge-Isanti, on Friday they play Alexandria at 7 p.m. at MHS and on Tuesday, Feb. 28 go across the river to Big Lake for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
The Section 5AAA basketball tournament begins on Tuesday, Mar. 7.
Monticello girls basketball
With two games left as of Monday, Monti sports their best record since the 2014 season at 19-5. On Valentine’s Day, they beat Chisago Lakes 76-35. Senior Lily Manning scored 16 points, freshman Sam Voll had 15, and seniors Sophia Haase and Liv Hanson both had 11.
On Friday, Feb. 17 they beat St. Francis 65-29. Voll led Monti with 14 while Haase was next with 11.
On Tuesday, Monti hosted Cambridge-Isanti and on Friday host Big Lake. Tip-off against the Hornets is scheduled for 7 p.m. as of Monday.
Monticello boys hockey
The Moose finished the regular season 15-9-1 and earned the second seed for the Section 5A playoffs. They beat Northern Lakes 7-3 on Tuesday, Feb. 14 before losing 3-2 to St. Cloud Cathedral last Thursday.
They hosted Pine City Area for the section quarterfinals on Tuesday. They beat Pine City Area 4-3 on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and 4-0 on Thursday, Feb. 2. Winner plays on Saturday against the winner of Cathedral and River Lakes.
Monticello gymnastics
The Magic took second place at the Section 8AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 18. Senior Raegan Bryant qualified as an individual for the Class AA meet.
The Class AA individual meet starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
