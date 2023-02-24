BL gymnastics Section 7a champs

The Big Lake Hornets won the Section 7A gymnastics meet and head to the Class A state meet on Friday night. They also qualified six individuals for the state individual meet on Saturday evening at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.

Big Lake boys basketball

Brooklyn Hansen

Senior gymnast Brooklyn Hansen smiling, Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Cloud Tech High School.
