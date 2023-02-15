Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Big Lake boys basketball
It was a tough week for the Hornets. They went 0-2 with losses against North Branch and Breck. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they lost 61-44 to the Vikings. It was a tough shooting game as the Hornets shot just 27.8 percent from the floor and were 6/30 from three. Junior Owen Layton had a team-high 8 points on 2-for-10 shooting, 2-for-7 from deep.
Against Breck, they lost 75-64. They led 43-38 at halftime but only scored 21 after the break. Senior Mitchell Hill led the Hornets with 16 points. Senior Carson Kunz and freshman Owen Wilczek tied for second on the team with 12 points each.
On Tuesday, Big Lake (11-8, 4-6 Mississippi 8) played Cambridge-Isanti (13-8, 7-3) on Tuesday evening. On Thursday they’re on the road against Chisago Lakes (7-13, 3-7). They get a week off after that before hosting Annandale (11-9) on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Big Lake gymnastics
The Hornets finished their regular season with a dual meet against Becker on Tuesday, Feb. 7. They won 146.625-139.950 and finished 7-0 in Mississippi 8 duals and repeated as conference champions.
“I’m so proud of all our girls and coaches for the outstanding conference season they had,” said Head Coach Lanny Goldsmith.
Big Lake beat Becker in every event. Senior Britney Krumrei won the all-around after scoring 37.600. Senior Autumn Grunewald (36.450) was second in all-around scoring.
The Section 7A meet is Friday starting at 5 p.m. at St. Francis High School.
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles finished the regular season on a four-game losing streak. On Tuesday, Feb. 7 they lost 5-3 to Pine City Area, on Thursday, Feb. 9 they lost 5-1 to Bagley/Fosston, they lost 3-2 to Cambridge-Isanti the next day, and on
Monday earlier this week, they lost 3-1 to River Lakes. Junior Brayden Graning led the Eagles in scoring with 53 points (26 goals/27 assists) in 24 games. His linemates, junior Jase Tobako (18 goals/20 assists) and senior Eli Scheideman (14 goals/21 assists) finished second and third on the team in points. Senior Logan Ahlbrecht (1 goal/11 assists) was the only other player to reach double-digits in the points column. Junior netminder Declan Weber went 7-7 with a .881 save percentage and 4.03 GAA in 670:32 minutes of ice time.
The Section 5A tournament begins this Saturday.
Big Lake wrestling
The Hornets were in Andover on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a triangular with Rogers. They lost 50-21 to Andover and beat Rogers 48-29. Junior Zack Smith (138 lbs.), senior Spencer Vold (152 lbs.), sophomore Carson Gellerman (170 lbs.) and senior Kane Lapointe (285 lbs.) picked up wins against Andover.
Sophomore Cash Stortz (120 lbs.), sophomore Dallas Sibbet (132 lbs.), Smith, senior Joe Murphy (145 lbs.), Gellerman, junior Trajan Mussehl (195 lbs.), freshman Henry Kuchera (220 lbs.), and Lapointe all got wins against Rogers.
The 2023 Wrestling 6AA Team Section Tournament starts on Thursday at St. Francis High School. #6 Big Lake battles #11 Zimmerman starting at 4 p.m. Winner goes against the host school starting at 5:30 p.m.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic lost 77-53 to Princeton on the road last Thursday. Sophomores Koen Schlangen and Brayden Dollard tied for the team lead with 14 points.
On Tuesday they played a road game against Chisago Lakes and on Wednesday they had a road game against Fridley. On Friday they host St. Francis. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Next Tuesday they’re on the road again against Cambridge-Isanti.
Monticello girls basketball
The girls improved to 17-5 after picking up wins against Eden Valley-Watkins and Princeton. They beat Eden Valley-Watkins 67-49 on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Senior Liv Hanson scored 18 points while senior Lily Manning had 14. Senior Miranda Smith had 10 points.
They beat the Tigers 67-30 two days later. Seniors Sophia Haase (11) and Sammi May (10) led Monti in scoring.
On Tuesday, Monticello hit the road to play Chisago Lakes and on Friday they host St. Francis. On Tuesday, Feb. 21 they host Cambridge-Isanti. The St. Francis game begins at 8 p.m. and the C-I game starts at 7 p.m.
Monticello gymnastics
As of Monday, Monticello is the fourth-ranked team in Class AA with a top-three average score of 144.250.
They hosted St. Francis on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for their last dual meet of the season. They beat the Saints 145.50-135.525. Senior Raegan Bryant won the all-around with a 36.60 and freshman Alisha Grue was second at 36.40.
Next up is the Section 8AA meet this Saturday at St. Cloud Tech High School starting at 2 p.m.
Monticello wrestling
Monti had a dual against Princeton on Thursday, Feb. 9. They lost 58-9. The next day they traveled to Mound Westonka High School for the Leopold Haglund Invitational. The Magic took sixth with 99 points. Senior Griffen Fieldseth took second in the 160 lb. class. Freshman Nicholas Friedrichs took third at 120 lbs.
The 2023 Wrestling 6AA Team Section Tournament starts on Thursday with Monti starting off with Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield (DCL) at Becker High School starting at 6:30 p.m. Winner advances to play Becker in the quarterfinals after the first round right after.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.