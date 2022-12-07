Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello boys hockey
It’s been a tough start for the Monticello Moose this year. They’ve scored just four goals in their first three games, their last a 2-1 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Thursday, Dec. 1 despite outshooting them 47-38.
Tyler Miller scored a first-period power play goal from Alec Mayer and Brady Bergstrom. Owen Soderholm made 36 saves.
Monticello’s first home game is Friday against Cambridge-Isanti with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena at Monticello Middle School.
Monticello dance
The Monti dance team’s first competition was the Forest Lake Invite on Saturday, Dec. 3. Jazz won first place with 318 points and kick also won with 324 points.
Their next competition is a conference meet on the road at St. Francis on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.
North Wright County RiverHawks - girls hockey
The North Wright County RiverHawks dropped their only game of the week to a good Orono team 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Jadyn Weiser made 44 saves as the penalty kill gave up their first goal of the season going 4-for-5.
Their next game is against Osseo/Park Center on Thursday at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena at 7 p.m.
Monticello gymnastics
The gymnastics team had a meet at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, Dec. 1. Abby Kryzer led the Magic in all-around scoring (35.475), vault (9.1), and on the bars (9.025). Aubrey Wilson was the top scorer on the beam (8.85), and Alison Barber led the Magic on the floor (8.825).
Big Lake boys basketball
The Hornets are off to a hot 2-0 start this season. They beat Hastings 75-70 in the season opener on Friday, Dec. 2, and Red Wing 72-27 on Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Tip-Off Classic at Red Wing High School.
The Hornets shot 44.1 percent against Hastings. Mitchell Hill had a team-high 26 points while shooting 5/11 from three. He also had 8 rebounds and 3 steals. Trevor Maruska had 17 points on 6/10 shooting and 2/5 from three.
Against Red Wing, the Hornets shot 42.4 percent and led 48-13 at halftime. Kade Layton had 20 points on 7/15 shooting on six threes in 22 minutes.
They have an away game against Brooklyn Center on Tuesday before coming home for two straight. They host Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 15 and Bemidji on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles are 3-0 to begin the season after a 4-3 win over Bagley/Fosston on Saturday, Dec. 3. Jase Tobako had 2 goals and an assist, Brayden Graning had a goal and an assist, and Grady Slepica had the other goal. Declan Weber made 33 saves (.909 save percentage).
They have three straight road games next. Northern Edge on Tuesday, Windom on Saturday, and Prairie Centre on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Their next home game is against Monticello on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The puck drop for that one is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Big Lake dance team
The Hornets were in the invitational at Lakeville South on Saturday, Dec. 3. Jazz finished in fourth and high-kick also took fourth.
