Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events.
Games that were scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22 were postponed or canceled due to weather conditions.
Monticello boys basketball
The Magic dropped to 0-4 after a 70-28 loss to STMA on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Sophomore Jackson Soroko and junior Ryan Schyma led the Magic with 5 points each. They play Bemidji in the Granite City Classic at St. John’s University. On Friday they play St. Cloud Apollo at St. Cloud Apollo High School. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 Monticello hosts Rocori at 7 p.m. for their first of six straight home games.
Monticello girls basketball
On Tuesday, Dec. 20 Monticello beat St. Cloud 88-51 to improve to 6-1. 88 is unofficially the most points scored in a game in program history. Freshman guard Sam Voll led the Magic with 27 points. Senior guard Lily Manning was second with 11 points. Monticello is hosting a holiday tournament and had a game scheduled with Grand Rapids on Wednesday and on Thursday they play Sauk Rapids-Rice at 6:15 p.m.
Monticello dance
The Magic were in a Mississippi 8 conference meet at Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The jazz team took second to Becker by one ranking point after both schools scored 324. The kick team scored 338 and also took second to Becker (342). Their next competition is on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Bloomington Kennedy High School.
Monticello boys hockey
On Tuesday, Dec. 20 the Moose improved to 3-3-1 after their 4-3 overtime victory against Pine City Area. Junior Gunnar Simon scored the game-winner in overtime. Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm had 25 saves (.893 save percentage) to pick up the win. They’re playing in the Granite City Classic that started on Wednesday and runs through Friday. Thursday at 2 p.m. they play Sauk Rapids-Rice and on Friday they play River Lakes at 4:30 p.m. Those games are being played at the MAC in St. Cloud. Their next home game will be Thursday, Jan. 5 against Providence Academy at 7 p.m.
Monticello boys swim and dive
The Magic were in a dual meet at Sartell on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Monticello Times is awaiting results. On Thursday they participate in an invitational at Brainerd High School.
Big Lake boys basketball
The Hornets’ undefeated run continued after their 72-56 victory against Hutchinson. After leading by just one at halftime, Big Lake outscored Hutchinson 35-20 in the second half to pull away for their fifth straight win. Senior Mitchell Hill led the team with 18 points. Aidan Johnson had 10.
On Thursday they play Hermantown in the Delano Holiday Tournament. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 they host Annandale at 7 p.m.
Big Lake girls basketball
The Hornets dropped to 0-6 after a 46-30 loss to Spectrum. Junior Rylie Sternquist had 7 points and 8 rebounds with 1 steal and 2 blocks. Junior Kadyn Dilger had 7 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, and 2 steals.
On Thursday and Friday, they play in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud Apollo High School. Thursday’s game is against Rockford at 11 a.m. and Friday’s game is against Holdingford at 5:45 p.m.
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Eagles’ only game last week was a 6-4 loss to Princeton. Eli Scheideman had a hand in all four goals after scoring a hat-trick and an assist on Brayden Graning’s goal. They have a road game against Northern Lakes on Thursday. Next week they’re on the road against Willmar and Pine City Area. Their next home game will be Saturday, Jan. 7 against La Crescent-Hokah.
Big Lake dance
They were in Chisago Lakes for their second conference meet of the season on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The kick team had their second-highest score of the year and fifth-highest in school history. They came in fifth after losing a tiebreaker to St. Francis for fourth. The jazz team had their best score in two years and finished in fourth with 280 points.
