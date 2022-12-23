Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sports events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello girls basketball
The Magic had their four-game winning streak to begin the season come to an end on Friday, Dec. 16. In a road game against Sartell-St. Stephen, Monticello lost 55-48. Freshman point guard Sam Voll led the team with 17 points chipping in 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior guard Liv Hanson had 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists. Senior forward Miranda Smith had 11 rebounds and a steal.
The next day they improved to 5-1 after cruising to victory against Willmar. The Magic won 66-37 and led 36-19 at halftime. Voll had 17 points with 6 steals and Hanson had 15 points with 3 steals. Senior guard Lily Manning had 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. As a team, Monticello had 20 steals.
Monticello (5-1) played St. Cloud (2-3) Tuesday evening at home. Monticello hosts a holiday tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. They’re scheduled to play Grand Rapids (6-2) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-2) at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 they have an away game against Rocori. On Thursday, Jan. 5 they have a home game against Mound Westonka at 7 p.m.
Monticello girls basketball is retiring 2014 MHS graduate Grace Sawatzke’s number prior to their game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday, Dec. 29. Ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. Story coming in next week’s Monticello Times.
Monticello boys hockey
The Moose won their second game in a row and are unbeaten in their last three games (2-0-1). On Friday, Dec. 16 they beat the Becker/Big Lake Eagles 9-2 at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. They went 1-for-1 on the power play getting a goal from Tyler Miller.
Junior Gunnar Simon had 4 goals and an assist. Senior Alec Mayer had 3 assists. Junior goaltender Owen Soderholm had 17 saves on 19 shots on goal (.895 save percentage) in the win.
Monticello (2-3-1) is on the road for their next four games (including Tuesday). Tuesday’s game is against Pine City Area (3-1). From Wednesday through Friday they’re playing in the Granite City Showcase at the MAC in St. Cloud. Wednesday they play St. Cloud (3-1) at 7 p.m. On Thursday they play Sauk Rapids-Rice (1-4) at 2 p.m. On Friday they play River Lakes (1-3-1) at 4:30 p.m.
Their next home game is Thursday, Jan. 5 against Providence Academy (5-2) at 7 p.m.
Monticello girls hockey
(Jake Schroer/Crow River News Sports) The RiverHawks won their only game of the week, defeating Eden Prairie 3-0 on Saturday, Dec. 17.
In the first period, Dani Weiland scored (Julia DeChene) to make it 1-0. The team scored twice more in the second period. Eva Nelson (Josie Vankuyk) made it 2-0 and then Roz Landkammer (Vankuyk, Annica Walters) scored near the end of the period.
Jadyn Weiser stopped all 18 shots she faced in the game to earn the shutout win. The RiverHawks improved to 3-2 on the season.
The RiverHawks played Buffalo on Tuesday night. They travel to Maple Grove on Thursday night.
Monticello wrestling
Monticello hosted their home invitational on Saturday, Dec. 17. Monticello finished seventh with 102 points. 19 teams participated with West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville winning with 236 points. Mason Bauer was the runner-up at 182 lbs. and was Monticello’s highest finisher.
At 170 lbs. Wyatt Witschen won third place for the Magic. Mason Smith (195 lbs.) and Keegan Ellis (220 lbs.) both won fourth place. Griffen Fieldseth (160 lbs.) and Ben Bauer (285 lbs.) both won fifth place.
Wrestling has a break until Friday, Jan. 6 when they travel to Buffalo for a triangular with Coon Rapids. That begins at 5 p.m. Monticello hosts a quad on Friday, Jan. 13 inside the field house at Monticello High School.
Big Lake boys basketball
The Hornets improved to 4-0 after a 70-63 win over Bemidji on Saturday, Dec. 17. Big Lake had an advantage in free throw percentage (71.4 to 36.8 for Bemidji) and points off turnovers (20 to 12).
Scoring was even across the board. Senior Kade Layton led the way with 13. Senior Carson Kunz, senior Mitchell Hill, and junior Owen Layton all tied for second with 12 points. Kunz was nearly on triple-double watch adding 15 rebounds and 5 assists to his 12 points.
They’re on the road for the next two games, Tuesday against Hutchinson (0-2) and Thursday against Hermantown (3-0). Next home game is Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Annandale (2-2).
Becker/Big Lake boys hockey
The Becker/Big Lake Eagles dropped to 4-2 after their 9-2 loss to Monticello. Brayden Graning (Tyler Lillemo) scored in the first period and Jase Tobako (Tyler Bitz/Tyler Miller) scored in the second period.
Declan Weber made 25 saves on 31 shots on goal (.806 percent) and Andrew Holm made 8 saves on 11 shots on goal (.727 percent).
Eagles played Princeton (1-4) on Tuesday. They’re on the road for their next three games. On Thursday they play against Northern Lakes (2-2), on Tuesday, Jan. 3 they play Willmar (4-2), and on Thursday, Jan. 5 they play Pine City Area (3-1). On Saturday, Jan. 7 they have a home game against La Crescent-Hokah (7-2). Home games are at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena in Princeton.
