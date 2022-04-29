Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello girls golf
The Magic girls golfers participated in the St. Francis conference meet at the Ponds on Tuesday, April 19. Monti shot 436 and placed sixth as a team. Eighth grader Alayna Opatz led the team with a 96. Eighth grader Kendall Metso shot 112, eighth graders Samantha Voll and Alex Andrist both shot 114, senior Shay Strickland shot 122 and sophomore Lucy Goodwin shot 126
Monticello track and field
The Magic participated in an invite at North Branch on Tuesday, April 19. The girls took first place with 80 team points. The boys took second to Cambridge-Isanti with 58 points. Emelia Skistad won the girls 100 with a time of 13.59 seconds. Thalia Mendoza-brunot won the girls 200 with a time of 27.34 seconds and the girls 400 with a time of 59.87 seconds. Luke Emmerich won the boys 400 meter with a time of 53.45. Noah Mahoney won the boys 1600 with a time of 4:36.97. Monti won the girls 4x100 with a time of 54.54, the girls 4x200 with a time of 1:49.84 and the 4x800 with a time of 10:59.01. Mendoza-brunot won the girls long jump with a distance of 15’02.50”. Emmerich won the boys long jump with a distance of 21’03.75”.
Big Lake girls golf
The Hornets girls golfers also participated in the St. Francis conference meet at the Ponds on Tuesday, April 19. Big Lake shot 476 as a team and placed seventh at the meet. Sophomore Sienne McConville led the Hornets with a 113. Senior Brynn Johnson and freshman Kia Hjermstad shot 120, freshman Campbell Slattery shot 123, junior Britney Krumrei shot 135 and freshman Torri Ramert shot 150.
Big Lake track and field
The Hornets participated in the Becker Indoor Quadrangular on Tuesday, April 19. The boys team finished first with a score of 82 and the girls placed fourth with a score of 26.5. The boys won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:41.18. Joe Murphy won the boys 200 with a time of 24.40 seconds. The boys won the 4x400 with a time of 3:48.58. Luke Hugo won the boys shot put with a distance of 44’10.00”. Jade Flavin won the girls triple jump with a distance of 31’2”. Hayden Thieke won the boys triple jump with a distance of 40’.050”. Wuoson Nehwah won the boys high jump with a distance of 5’6”. And Tayla Gassman won the girls wheelchair shot put with a distance of 14’11.25”. The Hornets also participated in the Heart of the Lakes Invitational. The boys finished in first with a team score of 185. The girls took sixth with 74 points. Christian Noble won the boys 800 with a time of 2:06.16. Kade Layton won the boys 1600 meters with his time of 4:38.68. Owen Layton won the 3200 with his time of 10:05.65. Thieke won the long jump (19’11.5”) and the triple jump (41’0.5”). Carson Kunz won the high jump at 5’10”. The 4x400 and 4x800 teams both took first place as well.
Big Lake girls lacrosse
The girls lacrosse team starts their season with a 1-2 record. On Tuesday, April 19 they lost 10-7 against Becker. Grace Dols and Amber Grunewald both scored two goals. On Thursday, April 21 they lost 12-1 against Mound Westonka. Autumn Grunewald scored their only goal. On Friday, April 22 they got their first win against Waconia. They shut them out 7-0. Hailey Schuller, Abby Polacec and Amelia Gardner all had two goals each. Eden Dixon made 10 saves on 10 shots on goal for the shutout for the Hornets.
