Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello softball
Monticello softball finally got a second game in this year. That came against Becker on the road on Wednesday, April 13. It was an absolutely massive win for the Magic as they edged out the Bulldogs 2-1. Starting pitcher Lillie Binsfeld started her second game of the season and was masterful once again. She went the distance, striking out nine while allowing just one run on four hits and three walks. Monti scored two in the top of the seventh. Of course it was Binsfeld who secured the only RBI for the Magic. Sammi May and Josi Ordorff scored their two runs. Kallie Finkbeiner and May both hit doubles and Ordorff legged out a triple. It was the first time Monticello beat Becker.
Big Lake softball
The Hornets got their second win of the season in only their second game. Big Lake beat St. Francis 3-2. They did all their damage in the bottom of the first. Emmy Bowne, Tristyn Deckard and Megan Vetter each had an RBI. Bowne, Masyn Deckard and Anna Lund all scored a run. Sydnie Loftus started and got the win. Bowne pitched four innings in relief picking up the save.
Big Lake tennis
The Hornets dropped their season opener against Princeton, 7-0. It’s a young team, but this year they get to field a full varsity roster. It’s essentially just a victory to be able to play a full match and not have to forfeit any points from the jump. Number two singles Miles Slack lost 6-1, 6-3 for their closest singles match. Number one doubles nearly picked up a win. Wyatt Martin, and Ethan Carlson fell 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2 to the Tigers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.