Below are summaries of Monticello and Big Lake sporting events. Contact sports reporter Jeremy Lagos at jeremy.lagos@apgecm.com with questions or event information.
Monticello baseball
Monticello boys baseball managed to sneak a game in on Monday between the awful weather. The boys traveled to Zimmerman for their season opener and left as 18-6 winners. They combined for 13 hits in the victory. Tyson Visness led the team with 6 RBI’s. He batted 3/4 launching a home run. Zach Anderson started on the mound and pitched three innings to earn the win. Their game against St. Francis on Tuesday was postponed due to weather and their game on Thursday against Becker is in jeopardy as well. On Monday, April 18 they are scheduled to host Orono.
Magic baseball home schedule
*Games scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. start unless noted otherwise
• Monday, April 18 vs Orono
• Tuesday, April 19 vs Big Lake
• Friday, April 22 vs Princeton
• Thursday, April 28 vs Cambridge-Isanti
• Thursday, May 5 vs Becker
• Tuesday, May 10 vs North Branch
• Friday, May 20 vs Sauk Rapids-Rice
• Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m. vs Anoka
Monticello boys golf
The Magic started their season at the Fox Hollow Opener Quad in St. Michael. The boys finished in third with a team score of 346, 32 strokes behind first place Rogers. Junior Brady Bergstrom led the Magic with a score of 81. Sophomore Tommy Disch shot an 86, senior Michael Biller shot an 88, sophomore Quinten Haas shot a 91, eighth grader Carter Lemke shot a 95 and sophomore Micah Sieben shot a 103. Their next meet is scheduled for Thursday in Becker at Pebble Creek Golf Course and on Monday, April 18 they host their invite at the Monticello Country Club.
Monticello boys tennis
The Magic are off to an unblemished start early in the season. They picked up a win in their first match to start the season against Foley on Friday, April 8. Then they won three more matches the next day in a quad in Alexandria on Saturday, April 9. They won 5-2 against Alexandria Area, 5-2 against Crookston Secondary and 6-1 against Osakis. Number one singles player Tyler Rousslang is 3-1 with his only loss coming against Osakis. Number two singles, Ryan Schyma, is 4-0. The Magic are also 4-0 out of their number three singles spot with Zane Pemberton picking up three of those wins and Alex Robeck coming up with the win against Foley.
Big Lake baseball
The Hornets dropped their season opener against Holy Family on Monday. They lost 7-5. Their game on Tuesday was postponed due to weather and their game Thursday against Chisago Lakes is in danger of being postponed due to weather as well. Otherwise, their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 in Monticello.
