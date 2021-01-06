Sports Blast from the Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, Jan. 7, 1971
• The Monticello skating rink in Riverside Park proved popular to local kids to skate around at over the holiday break as it still does today.
• The Wednesday bowling league was ladies only and the team Peterson’s Potatoes took first place with a score of 32.
• The Monticello boys basketball team took on Big Lake in a nail-biter game that left fans on the edge of their seats. Monticello fell to the Hornets 61-65. The Redmen then sat at a 3-3 record for the season.
• Water pollution was at an all time high in Monticello, Minnesota and surrounding states. Water pollution killed 41 million fish in 1969 and numbers were only rising.
• A Big Lake gymnast performed during halftime of the Monticello and Big Lake basketball game.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 1996
• The Magic girls basketball team had a 4-4 record so far in the season with a win over Princeton 57-26 and a close loss to Elk River 62-59. Mandy Jepson, Karissa Kramer, Krissy Bistodeau, and Adrienne Tietz were just a few of the contributing key players on the Monticello roster.
• Travis Johnson was a Monticello High School graduate had played baseball all around the world in his many years of baseball. He went onto play at the University of North Dakota and was about to add a few more years playing for the Minnesota Twins. Johnson was the 30th round pick in the amateur draft in the first week of June and he signed onto the Twins organization a couple weeks later. He got a late start to the season after a nose surgery kept him out of the game.
• The Monticello boys swimming team took fourth place in a meet that took place in Brainerd with two teams attending the meet ranked in the state’s top 10 teams.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, Jan. 6, 2011
• Monticello was hosting a three day event sponsored by the Monticello Chamber of Commerce that brought local businesses costumers that they normally wouldn’t get. The ice fishing tournament brought in anglers from all over buying gas from local gas stations, eating a local restaurants, and brought plenty of business to the Monticello Bait and Tackle shop.
• The Monticello Moose boys hockey team co-oped with Annandale and Maple Lake. The Moose finished 2-1 in the holiday tournament the Schwan’s Cup. The lost to Providence Academy 3-1, defeated St. Paul Academy/Mounds Park Academy 4-1, and defeated Minnehaha Academy 6-2.
• Tim Hanson was the head coach of the Monticello girls hockey team the Riverhawks. They were victorious over big competitors, Mound-Westonka 4-2. The Riverhawks defense put a stop to Taylor Kuehl, a senior who is headed to Ohio state University to play hockey who came into the game with a state leading 47 points. Monticello held her to one assist.
