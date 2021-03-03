Sports Blast from the Past

50 years ago:
Thursday, march 4, 1971
• The Monticello elementary school basketball teams were the cougars, Celtics, Lions, Lakers, Tigers, and Hawks, Bearcats, and Royals. Some of the names that filled the teams were Gregg Link, Dan Witschen, Brad Sawatzke, Alan Schmitz, and Mike Olson.
• Snowmobile sales in Monticello were at $309 million. Bob Dunn, manager of Sylvan Shores, a recreational community near Little Falls, said that the love for winter sports continues to grow and he was able to start selling for four season sports.
• The Redmen wrestlers took 11th in the Region Five Tournament. Jack Holker, Dave Witschen, Bill Brauch, Brad Fleahman, Delbert Dahlheimer, and Gregg Gillard were all on the team.
• Recreational volleyball had become very popular at the physical fitness classes at big Lake High School on Thursday nights.
• Howard Gillham scored an ultimate hole in one when he and his wife, and Mr. and Mrs. Art McIntre. He aced a 170-yard hole in Phoenix, Ariz. They called the Monticello Times immediately to report the good news.
25 years ago:
THURSDAY, march 7, 1996
• The Monticello girls basketball team only made it to the first round of playoffs against Chaska. In a home game they fell to the Hawks 54-38. A few girls on the team were Jenni Yeager, Kristy Bistodeau, Karissa Kramer, and Sommer Sloneker.
• Monticello swimmer Erik Buckley swam two of his fastest times in the 50 freestyle at the state meet. He locked in a seventh place finish. His person best time is 22.04 seconds. He was .02 seconds away from third place.
• Soccer wasn’t quite a Monticello High School sport, but The Monticello Soccer Club was working hard to make it one. Joel Beres and Jeff O’Neill were among the soccer board members trying to convince the School Board to add it to the Fall sport list.
10 years ago:
THURSDAY, march 3, 2011
• The Monticello wrestling team was sending 10 athletes to state this year. Wrestlers were Eric Bourgeois, Jake Schmitz, Logan Draack, Tyler Mergen, Sebastian Gardner, Ryan Michaelis, Joe Jude, Nic Grimley, Zach Beaumaster, and Logan Stiller.
• The Monticello swimming and diving team was sending one diver and seven swimmers to the state tournament at the University of Minnesota. Among the swimmers were Paul Fair, Max Mason, Evan Lahr, Erik Topp, Jake Larch, Walker Lahr, Jack Fair, and Derrick Teicher. The Magic 400 relay team was particularly favored because of their time. They broke the 3:19 at sections with a time of 3:18.36. Paul Fair was also a favorite because his time in the 100-yard fly. He swam a 50.84 setting the pool record and beating any other Class A state qualifier by 3.5 seconds.
